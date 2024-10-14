Bigg Boss Worst Contestants List

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows in India, has seen countless contestants walk through its doors over the years. Some participants have entertained the audience with their charm and wit, while others have left a negative impact due to their controversial actions, lack of participation, or disruptive behavior. While many contestants win the audience’s love, some have been regarded as the “worst” by fans and critics alike, either for their negative attitude, constant fights, or inability to adapt to the game.
Here is a list of some contestants who were often labeled as the worst in the history of Bigg Boss:
Priyanka Jagga was one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss 10. From using foul language to picking unnecessary fights, she created a negative atmosphere inside the house. Her clashes with fellow housemates and rude behavior towards Salman Khan himself led to her being asked to leave the show, making her one of the most disliked contestants.
Swami Om, also from Season 10, is widely regarded as one of the most problematic contestants ever. Known for his bizarre antics and inappropriate behavior, he was often involved in altercations and stunts that crossed boundaries. His infamous act of throwing urine on fellow contestants made him one of the most despised participants, and he was evicted from the show in disgrace.
Kushal Tandon’s aggressive behavior in Bigg Boss 7 turned many viewers against him. His constant fights with housemates, particularly with Tanishaa Mukerji, and his tendency to lose his temper easily caused his eviction. Though he later re-entered the show, his confrontational attitude left a lasting impression as one of the more disliked contestants.
Imam Siddique is one of the most eccentric contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen. Known for his over-the-top antics and strange behavior, he often irritated housemates with his unpredictable actions. His arguments with Salman Khan and his quirky dress sense made him infamous, though he did leave a significant mark on the show.
Armaan Kohli was notorious for his temper and abusive language in Bigg Boss 7. His constant fights with other contestants, including women, and aggressive outbursts made him highly unpopular. His short-tempered behavior, especially towards Sofia Hayat, earned him a bad reputation among the viewers.
Dolly Bindra became famous, or rather infamous, for her loud and aggressive personality in Bigg Boss 4. She constantly got into verbal spats with almost everyone in the house, including Shweta Tiwari and Manoj Tiwari. While some found her entertaining, many others viewed her as disruptive and unpleasant.
Zubair Khan’s short stint in Bigg Boss 11 was filled with aggressive and offensive language. His violent arguments and tendency to degrade other contestants made him one of the least-liked participants. After being warned by Salman Khan multiple times, he was eventually evicted from the show.
Pooja Misrra’s erratic behavior and frequent fights with other housemates in Bigg Boss 5 made her a controversial figure. Known for her catchphrase "Talk to the hand!" she often clashed with others over small issues, leading to her being one of the most dramatic yet disliked contestants of her season.
Rakhi Sawant, a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment industry, appeared in Bigg Boss Season 1. Though she brought entertainment with her drama and theatrics, her constant arguments and controversial statements put her on the list of contestants who were often seen in a negative light.
Kamya Punjabi, while a strong contestant, was often viewed as manipulative and scheming in Bigg Boss 7. Her strategic gameplay and involvement in multiple arguments made her a polarizing figure, with some loving her fierce attitude and others disliking her constant conflicts.
Bigg Boss is known for its drama, but some contestants have taken things too far, leaving a bad impression on the audience. Whether through aggression, manipulation, or bizarre behavior, these contestants have earned a spot in Bigg Boss history as some of the worst the show has seen. While controversy may keep the viewers entertained, it can also lead to a negative legacy for the participants involved.
Why was Priyanka Jagga evicted from Bigg Boss 10?
Priyanka Jagga was evicted due to her inappropriate behavior, offensive language, and a heated argument with host Salman Khan.
Who is considered the most controversial contestant in Bigg Boss history?
Swami Om from Bigg Boss 10 is often considered the most controversial contestant due to his bizarre and unacceptable actions during the show.
Did any of these contestants return to Bigg Boss after being evicted?
Yes, contestants like Kushal Tandon and Imam Siddique re-entered the house after their initial evictions but continued to face criticism for their behavior.