Bihu 2023: Top Artists Of Assam And Where They Will Be Performing

Here we bring you a list of the top artists that are sure to drive you crazy this Bihu season.
Rongali Bihu, the most significant and widely celebrated festival in Assam, is underway, bringing joy and cheerfulness to the region’s people. This vibrant festival is a symbol of cultural harmony, and it reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage.

But most importantly, the festival is incomplete without the stage shows performed by the renowned artists of across state.

Here we bring you a list of the top artists that are sure to drive you crazy this Bihu season:

Zubeen Garg
Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg needs no introduction; he is not only a singer but also music director, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, script writer and philanthropist.

This year Zubeen Garg will be performing in these places:             

April 13- Beltola

April 14- Kharghuli

April 15- Aryanagar (sarabbhati)

April 16- Bongaigaon

April 17- Khanapara

April 18-Baikaitari

April 19- Narengi

April 20- Amtola(kukurmara)

Nahid Afrin
Nahid Afrin is a playback singer from Assam who made her debut in the 2016 Bollywood film Akira starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She first gained recognition as a singer as a participant in the 2015 edition of Indian Idol Junior. She was also seen in the reality show Little Champs North-East in 2013 where she was runner up.

This year Nahid Afrin will be performing in these places:                

April 14- Bagharbari,Guwahati

April 15- Tulungiya,North Salmara

April 23- Barpeta

April 26- Merapani,Golaghat

April 30- Hojai

May 6- Aathgaon,Guwahati

May 13- Nagaon

Zublee Baruah
 Zublee Baruah is a Playback Indian Singer, Music composer, Actor from Assam. Zublee made her debut song in the Assamese film Ranangini in 1992. Zublee is known for her music album like- Maya Matho Maya, Nahar, Gaan, Janmo, etc. With Mesmerizing voice Zublee has sung in numerous Assamese cinema with popular Indian singer Zubeen Garg which include “Mission China” Ramdhenu, Jetuka Pator Dore, Kanchanjangha, Gaane Ki Aane, etc.

This year Zublee Baruah will be performing in these places:              

April 15: Kukurmara

April 16: Sonaram Field

April 17: Azara

April 18: Goalpara

April 19: Majbat (Udalguri)

April 20: Ganeshguri

April 21: Kalaigaon (Udalguri)

April 22: Zoo, Guwahati

April 23: Borka

April 24: VIP, Airport

April 25: Jhanji, Jamuguri

April 26: Bijoynagar Dakhala

April 28: Jamuguri

April 29: Jorhat ONGC

April 30: Gormur, Jorhat

Priyanka Bharali
Priyanka Bharali is a playback singer from Jorhat, Assam who is famous for her melodious voice in Jollywood. Priyanka Bharali, Bhupen Hazarika Awardee 2013, started her musical career in 2008 and made her debut song in the ‘NK Production Films’ house with Zubeen Garg was, “Kahili Puwate Jaanoi” from the album Jaanmoni (2009). Priyanka rose to fame after singing her most loved song, ‘Sesa Pori Jabo Nidiba’, from the album “Lakhimi” with Babu Baruah.

This year Priyanka Bharali will be performing in these places:           

April 14- Bhalukkata (Boku)

April 15- Pub Narengi and Khanapara

April 16- Chandmari and Kharghuli

April 17- New Guwahati

April 18- Nalbari, Helsa

April 19- Kamalpur

April 20- Rongali and Hengrabari

April 21 – Bongaigaon

April 22- Jorhat (Moghai Oja)

April 23- Dadora

April 24- Jalah (Pathsala)

April 25- Tezpur

April 26- Paschim Nagaon

April 27- Kokrajhar

April 28- Golaghat (Bongaon)

April 29- Tinsukia

April 30- Lankeswar

Vreegu Kashyap
The "Autowala Moi" fame singer Vreegu Kashyap is a promising Assamese singer hailing from the enchanting hilly district of Karbi Anglong’s Diphu. Prettifying several Assamese back to back hit songs, Kashyap is gifted with sweet larynx as tuneful as his land of birth Karbi Anglong is with its boundless natural surroundings. Currently Vreegu Kashyap is settled in Guwahati city.

This year Vreegu Kashyap will be performing in these places:             

April 15- Pandu Bihu Xonmiloni Maligaon

April 16- Belsar, Nalbari

April 17- Halowating, Sivasagar

April 18- Doom Doomiya Balixotro, Nagaon

April 19- Tinsukia Kendriya Rongali Bihu

April 20- Azara, Mirzapur, Kamrup Metro

April 21- Khetri, Kamrup Metro and Kukurmara, Kamrup (R)

April 22- Sivasagar Boarding Field

April 23- Dhemaji, Machkhowa

April 24- Boginodi, Lakhimpur (Brothers Club)

April 25- Nalbari Mohokuma Rongali Bihu

April 27- Deuxaal, Jagiroad

April 28- Tezpur, Swahid Bakori

April 29- Tezpur, Bihoguri

April 30- Kampur, Nagaon

May 1- Gohpur

May 3- Tinsukia Dohutia Chowk

May 4- Nagaon

May 5- Kaliabor

May 6- Bongaon and Garigaon, Guwahati

May 7- Deusutaal, Deepor Beel, Guwahati

May 8- Sivasagar (Govt of Assam)

May 14- Rehabari, Guwahati

May 19- Silapathar

May 25- Nalbari

Anupam Saikia
Veteran Anupam saikia is one of the most popular singer, composer, lyricist, music director, film & music producer of Assam. He made and works in many hit albums, CDs & VCD films from 90s. Saikia is known for Gamosa (2006), Dipali (2006) and Moromjaan (2004).

This year Anupam Saikia will be performing in these places:       

April 18- Bherberi, Sorbhog

April 19- Majirgaon, Dharapur

April 20- Majgaon, Bongaigaon

April 21- Kharabug Puthimari

April 22- Adhamapara, Mangaldai

April 23- Suagpur, Goreswar

April 25- Akaya, Bajali

April 30- Botiamari, Bajali

May 7- Paikan, Krishnai Goalpara

May 11- Nagaon

May 13- Karbi Anglong

Bornali Kalita
Bornali Kalita is an Indian Playback Singer who predominantly works for Assamese Music Industry called Jollywood. Bornali Kalita holds Visharad in Hindustani Classical Music from Bhatkhande University and Sarvabharatiya Sangeet Parishad. She received Sangeet Ratna from Biswabharati Sangeet University, Kolkata in 1994. Till Now Bornali Kalita has sung more than 10,000 songs.

This year Bornali Kalita will be performing in these places:          

April 15: Krishna Guru Ashram, Borpeta. Stage time 6:00 -8:00 pm evening

April 16: Moran 9:00 - 12:00 pm

April 17: Jagun

April 18: Chaygoan

April 20: Kokrajhar

April 21: Rangia

April 22: Nagoan

April 23: Morigoan

April 24: Goalpara

April 29: Mornoi, Goalpara

April 30: Jorhat

May 1: Laipuli, Tinsukia

Kussum Kailash
The Disco bhonti fame Kussum Kailash is all set to rock the stage from today onwards. Kussum Kailash is a Assamese singer. His real name is Kusum Koilash Mohan. He is a singer who became popular among the youths within a very short period of time.

This year Kussum Kailash will be performing in these places:      

April 14 - Sivasagar

April 15 (Single) - Mirza

April 16 (Single) - Nalbari

April 17 - Dhing

April 18 - Jagiroad

April 19 - Lakhimpur

April 20 - Marigaon

April 21-  Nalbari

April 22 (Single)-  Bhetapara, Guwahati

April 23 (Single) -  Rangia (Chapania)

April 25 - Bijni

April 26- Dudhnoi  

April 28 -  Jorhat Central

April 29 (Single)-  Sadiya

April 30 (Single) -  Nitai pukhuri

Gitanjali Das
Gitanjali Das is a renowned singer from Assam. She debuted with a modern song called JADU (2013). This song was also honored with the reputed "Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award" (2014). Gitanjali gained more popularity from her Superhit songs with HARIBOL, DIBRUGARH AXOM, SELENG, MOROM KHUJILE, CINEMAR NAYIKA, DHUNIYA LORATU, BILATI DORA etc.

She was honoured with various awards for her euphonious voice. The song "DIBRUGARH AXOM" was appreciated by her fans and has achieved the record of highest viewed female Assamese song on YouTube and thus adding another milestone to her career. Her numerous accolades include Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award (2014) for JADU, Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award (2016) for best female singer (HARIBOL), Pride East Award (2018) for the best female singer (DIBRUGARH AXOM), Best female singer award (2019-20) from Bornil (An Assamese Monthly Magazine).

This year Gitanjali Das will be performing in these places:            

April 14- Silpukhuri, Guwahati

April 15- Azara Rongali Bihu, Azara

April 16- Kukurmara, Amtola Rongali Bihu Sanmilan

April 17- Nonoi, Arunima Sanskritik Gosthi, Nagaon

April 18- Roha, Brihattar Topakuchi Utsav Samitee, Nagaon

April 19- Golaghat Sarupathar Kendriya Rongali Bihu

April 20- Dhekiajuli Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan

April 21- Tezpur, Kaushikpur Rongali Bihu Sanmilan

April 22- Chaparmukh Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Nagaon

April 23- Tezpur Collegiate School Khelpathar

April 24- Jorhat Brihattar Borhola Rongali Bihu

April 25- Matiya Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Dudhnoi, Goalpara

Nilakshi Neog
Nilakshi Neog is an Assamese Singer, who was born on December 12, 1993. Her birthplace is Tinsukia, Borguri, Court Tiniali. Her father’s name is Lukeswar Neog, her mother’s name is Anjana Neog, brother’s name is Pallabjyoti Neog and sister’s name is Muskan Neog.

She completed her schooling in Sarbajanin Higher Secondary Balika Bidyalaya. She completed her B.A from Cotton College, Guwahati. And she completed her master’s degree from Guwahati University. She has a youtube channel where she posts many of her songs. Some of her songs are Golap Exupa, Mon Sila, Tera Hi Rahoon, Moran Bihu, Kunjalata, Kesa Kolija, Tumi Ahiba, Losposi, moina, niyoti and many more. She also performs live in many places.

This year Nilakshi Neog will be performing in these places:        

April 15 - Gandhi Maidam , Bongaigaon

April 16- Abhoyapuri, Bongaigaon

April 17- Jagiroad

April 19- Kukurmara Kamrup

April 20- Changsari

April 21- Mirza

April 23-1 No. Nowapara Bongaigaon

April 27- Tezpur

April 28- Dharapur

April 30 – Amguri

Subasana Dutta
Subasana Dutta is a musical artist from Guwahati, Assam. Subasana makes her debut song in the Assamese film, ‘RONG‘ with Zubeen Garg, directed by Munin Baruah. Subasana gained popularity from her best music album Apsara & Pokhila and made her famous singer in Assam. Till date, Dutta has sung more than 5000 songs in the Assamese music industry. Subasana was born on 27 February 1988 and age is 33 years as of 2021.

This year Subasana Dutta will be performing in these places:   

April 14- Namrup

April 15- Bhalukghata (Boko)

April 16- Akalibari Outala

April 17- Fatashil Ambari

April 18- Gamerimura (Boko)

April 19- Dhekiajuli

April 20- Pasaniya (Jogighopa)

April 21- Balapara (Pathsala)

April 22- Abhoypur

April 23- Faridabad

April 25- Barpathar (Golaghat)

April 26- Moran

April 27- Sonari

April 28- Simaluguri

April 29- Rowta

April 30- Raha

May 1- Digboi

May 2- Baghjan

May 3- Dohotia Chuk and Guijan

May 4- Pulibor

May 5- Merapani

May 6- Narengi

May 7- Naharlagun

May 8- Patsaku

May 9- Kohora

May 10- Tengakhat

May 11- Chabua

May 12- Barpathar (Dibrugarh)

May 13- Bokajan

May 14- Kahilipara

May 15- Sonapur

May 16- Dharapur

May 28- Palashbari

Manoj Duwara
Manoj Duwara, a budding singer from the state who earned his fame with the song titled "Bhang Khai Mahadeva" has also prepared a lot for the upcoming Rongali Bihu season.

His other hit Assamese numbers are Bauli Radha, Mon Mur Uraniya, Dur-Duranite, Chaki etc.

This year Manoj Duwara will be performing in these places:        

April 23- Sixmile

April 29- North Guwahati

April 30- Dhakuakhana

May 7- Ganesh Mandir, Guwahati

May 15- Sivasagar

