Bihu 2023: Top Artists Of Assam And Where They Will Be Performing

Rongali Bihu, the most significant and widely celebrated festival in Assam, is underway, bringing joy and cheerfulness to the region’s people. This vibrant festival is a symbol of cultural harmony, and it reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage.
But most importantly, the festival is incomplete without the stage shows performed by the renowned artists of across state.
Here we bring you a list of the top artists that are sure to drive you crazy this Bihu season:
Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg needs no introduction; he is not only a singer but also music director, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, script writer and philanthropist.
This year Zubeen Garg will be performing in these places:
April 13- Beltola
April 14- Kharghuli
April 15- Aryanagar (sarabbhati)
April 16- Bongaigaon
April 17- Khanapara
April 18-Baikaitari
April 19- Narengi
April 20- Amtola(kukurmara)
Nahid Afrin is a playback singer from Assam who made her debut in the 2016 Bollywood film Akira starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She first gained recognition as a singer as a participant in the 2015 edition of Indian Idol Junior. She was also seen in the reality show Little Champs North-East in 2013 where she was runner up.
This year Nahid Afrin will be performing in these places:
April 14- Bagharbari,Guwahati
April 15- Tulungiya,North Salmara
April 23- Barpeta
April 26- Merapani,Golaghat
April 30- Hojai
May 6- Aathgaon,Guwahati
May 13- Nagaon
Zublee Baruah is a Playback Indian Singer, Music composer, Actor from Assam. Zublee made her debut song in the Assamese film Ranangini in 1992. Zublee is known for her music album like- Maya Matho Maya, Nahar, Gaan, Janmo, etc. With Mesmerizing voice Zublee has sung in numerous Assamese cinema with popular Indian singer Zubeen Garg which include “Mission China” Ramdhenu, Jetuka Pator Dore, Kanchanjangha, Gaane Ki Aane, etc.
This year Zublee Baruah will be performing in these places:
April 15: Kukurmara
April 16: Sonaram Field
April 17: Azara
April 18: Goalpara
April 19: Majbat (Udalguri)
April 20: Ganeshguri
April 21: Kalaigaon (Udalguri)
April 22: Zoo, Guwahati
April 23: Borka
April 24: VIP, Airport
April 25: Jhanji, Jamuguri
April 26: Bijoynagar Dakhala
April 28: Jamuguri
April 29: Jorhat ONGC
April 30: Gormur, Jorhat
Priyanka Bharali is a playback singer from Jorhat, Assam who is famous for her melodious voice in Jollywood. Priyanka Bharali, Bhupen Hazarika Awardee 2013, started her musical career in 2008 and made her debut song in the ‘NK Production Films’ house with Zubeen Garg was, “Kahili Puwate Jaanoi” from the album Jaanmoni (2009). Priyanka rose to fame after singing her most loved song, ‘Sesa Pori Jabo Nidiba’, from the album “Lakhimi” with Babu Baruah.
This year Priyanka Bharali will be performing in these places:
April 14- Bhalukkata (Boku)
April 15- Pub Narengi and Khanapara
April 16- Chandmari and Kharghuli
April 17- New Guwahati
April 18- Nalbari, Helsa
April 19- Kamalpur
April 20- Rongali and Hengrabari
April 21 – Bongaigaon
April 22- Jorhat (Moghai Oja)
April 23- Dadora
April 24- Jalah (Pathsala)
April 25- Tezpur
April 26- Paschim Nagaon
April 27- Kokrajhar
April 28- Golaghat (Bongaon)
April 29- Tinsukia
April 30- Lankeswar
The "Autowala Moi" fame singer Vreegu Kashyap is a promising Assamese singer hailing from the enchanting hilly district of Karbi Anglong’s Diphu. Prettifying several Assamese back to back hit songs, Kashyap is gifted with sweet larynx as tuneful as his land of birth Karbi Anglong is with its boundless natural surroundings. Currently Vreegu Kashyap is settled in Guwahati city.
This year Vreegu Kashyap will be performing in these places:
April 15- Pandu Bihu Xonmiloni Maligaon
April 16- Belsar, Nalbari
April 17- Halowating, Sivasagar
April 18- Doom Doomiya Balixotro, Nagaon
April 19- Tinsukia Kendriya Rongali Bihu
April 20- Azara, Mirzapur, Kamrup Metro
April 21- Khetri, Kamrup Metro and Kukurmara, Kamrup (R)
April 22- Sivasagar Boarding Field
April 23- Dhemaji, Machkhowa
April 24- Boginodi, Lakhimpur (Brothers Club)
April 25- Nalbari Mohokuma Rongali Bihu
April 27- Deuxaal, Jagiroad
April 28- Tezpur, Swahid Bakori
April 29- Tezpur, Bihoguri
April 30- Kampur, Nagaon
May 1- Gohpur
May 3- Tinsukia Dohutia Chowk
May 4- Nagaon
May 5- Kaliabor
May 6- Bongaon and Garigaon, Guwahati
May 7- Deusutaal, Deepor Beel, Guwahati
May 8- Sivasagar (Govt of Assam)
May 14- Rehabari, Guwahati
May 19- Silapathar
May 25- Nalbari
Veteran Anupam saikia is one of the most popular singer, composer, lyricist, music director, film & music producer of Assam. He made and works in many hit albums, CDs & VCD films from 90s. Saikia is known for Gamosa (2006), Dipali (2006) and Moromjaan (2004).
This year Anupam Saikia will be performing in these places:
April 18- Bherberi, Sorbhog
April 19- Majirgaon, Dharapur
April 20- Majgaon, Bongaigaon
April 21- Kharabug Puthimari
April 22- Adhamapara, Mangaldai
April 23- Suagpur, Goreswar
April 25- Akaya, Bajali
April 30- Botiamari, Bajali
May 7- Paikan, Krishnai Goalpara
May 11- Nagaon
May 13- Karbi Anglong
Bornali Kalita is an Indian Playback Singer who predominantly works for Assamese Music Industry called Jollywood. Bornali Kalita holds Visharad in Hindustani Classical Music from Bhatkhande University and Sarvabharatiya Sangeet Parishad. She received Sangeet Ratna from Biswabharati Sangeet University, Kolkata in 1994. Till Now Bornali Kalita has sung more than 10,000 songs.
This year Bornali Kalita will be performing in these places:
April 15: Krishna Guru Ashram, Borpeta. Stage time 6:00 -8:00 pm evening
April 16: Moran 9:00 - 12:00 pm
April 17: Jagun
April 18: Chaygoan
April 20: Kokrajhar
April 21: Rangia
April 22: Nagoan
April 23: Morigoan
April 24: Goalpara
April 29: Mornoi, Goalpara
April 30: Jorhat
May 1: Laipuli, Tinsukia
The Disco bhonti fame Kussum Kailash is all set to rock the stage from today onwards. Kussum Kailash is a Assamese singer. His real name is Kusum Koilash Mohan. He is a singer who became popular among the youths within a very short period of time.
This year Kussum Kailash will be performing in these places:
April 14 - Sivasagar
April 15 (Single) - Mirza
April 16 (Single) - Nalbari
April 17 - Dhing
April 18 - Jagiroad
April 19 - Lakhimpur
April 20 - Marigaon
April 21- Nalbari
April 22 (Single)- Bhetapara, Guwahati
April 23 (Single) - Rangia (Chapania)
April 25 - Bijni
April 26- Dudhnoi
April 28 - Jorhat Central
April 29 (Single)- Sadiya
April 30 (Single) - Nitai pukhuri
Gitanjali Das is a renowned singer from Assam. She debuted with a modern song called JADU (2013). This song was also honored with the reputed "Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award" (2014). Gitanjali gained more popularity from her Superhit songs with HARIBOL, DIBRUGARH AXOM, SELENG, MOROM KHUJILE, CINEMAR NAYIKA, DHUNIYA LORATU, BILATI DORA etc.
She was honoured with various awards for her euphonious voice. The song "DIBRUGARH AXOM" was appreciated by her fans and has achieved the record of highest viewed female Assamese song on YouTube and thus adding another milestone to her career. Her numerous accolades include Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award (2014) for JADU, Ramdhenu Viewers Choice Award (2016) for best female singer (HARIBOL), Pride East Award (2018) for the best female singer (DIBRUGARH AXOM), Best female singer award (2019-20) from Bornil (An Assamese Monthly Magazine).
This year Gitanjali Das will be performing in these places:
April 14- Silpukhuri, Guwahati
April 15- Azara Rongali Bihu, Azara
April 16- Kukurmara, Amtola Rongali Bihu Sanmilan
April 17- Nonoi, Arunima Sanskritik Gosthi, Nagaon
April 18- Roha, Brihattar Topakuchi Utsav Samitee, Nagaon
April 19- Golaghat Sarupathar Kendriya Rongali Bihu
April 20- Dhekiajuli Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan
April 21- Tezpur, Kaushikpur Rongali Bihu Sanmilan
April 22- Chaparmukh Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Nagaon
April 23- Tezpur Collegiate School Khelpathar
April 24- Jorhat Brihattar Borhola Rongali Bihu
April 25- Matiya Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Dudhnoi, Goalpara
Nilakshi Neog is an Assamese Singer, who was born on December 12, 1993. Her birthplace is Tinsukia, Borguri, Court Tiniali. Her father’s name is Lukeswar Neog, her mother’s name is Anjana Neog, brother’s name is Pallabjyoti Neog and sister’s name is Muskan Neog.
She completed her schooling in Sarbajanin Higher Secondary Balika Bidyalaya. She completed her B.A from Cotton College, Guwahati. And she completed her master’s degree from Guwahati University. She has a youtube channel where she posts many of her songs. Some of her songs are Golap Exupa, Mon Sila, Tera Hi Rahoon, Moran Bihu, Kunjalata, Kesa Kolija, Tumi Ahiba, Losposi, moina, niyoti and many more. She also performs live in many places.
This year Nilakshi Neog will be performing in these places:
April 15 - Gandhi Maidam , Bongaigaon
April 16- Abhoyapuri, Bongaigaon
April 17- Jagiroad
April 19- Kukurmara Kamrup
April 20- Changsari
April 21- Mirza
April 23-1 No. Nowapara Bongaigaon
April 27- Tezpur
April 28- Dharapur
April 30 – Amguri
Subasana Dutta is a musical artist from Guwahati, Assam. Subasana makes her debut song in the Assamese film, ‘RONG‘ with Zubeen Garg, directed by Munin Baruah. Subasana gained popularity from her best music album Apsara & Pokhila and made her famous singer in Assam. Till date, Dutta has sung more than 5000 songs in the Assamese music industry. Subasana was born on 27 February 1988 and age is 33 years as of 2021.
This year Subasana Dutta will be performing in these places:
April 14- Namrup
April 15- Bhalukghata (Boko)
April 16- Akalibari Outala
April 17- Fatashil Ambari
April 18- Gamerimura (Boko)
April 19- Dhekiajuli
April 20- Pasaniya (Jogighopa)
April 21- Balapara (Pathsala)
April 22- Abhoypur
April 23- Faridabad
April 25- Barpathar (Golaghat)
April 26- Moran
April 27- Sonari
April 28- Simaluguri
April 29- Rowta
April 30- Raha
May 1- Digboi
May 2- Baghjan
May 3- Dohotia Chuk and Guijan
May 4- Pulibor
May 5- Merapani
May 6- Narengi
May 7- Naharlagun
May 8- Patsaku
May 9- Kohora
May 10- Tengakhat
May 11- Chabua
May 12- Barpathar (Dibrugarh)
May 13- Bokajan
May 14- Kahilipara
May 15- Sonapur
May 16- Dharapur
May 28- Palashbari
Manoj Duwara, a budding singer from the state who earned his fame with the song titled "Bhang Khai Mahadeva" has also prepared a lot for the upcoming Rongali Bihu season.
His other hit Assamese numbers are Bauli Radha, Mon Mur Uraniya, Dur-Duranite, Chaki etc.
This year Manoj Duwara will be performing in these places:
April 23- Sixmile
April 29- North Guwahati
April 30- Dhakuakhana
May 7- Ganesh Mandir, Guwahati
May 15- Sivasagar