Bihu 2023: Top Artists Of Assam And Where They Will Be Performing

Rongali Bihu, the most significant and widely celebrated festival in Assam, is underway, bringing joy and cheerfulness to the region’s people. This vibrant festival is a symbol of cultural harmony, and it reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage.

But most importantly, the festival is incomplete without the stage shows performed by the renowned artists of across state.

Here we bring you a list of the top artists that are sure to drive you crazy this Bihu season: