Black Warrant Web Series Review and Rating

Black Warrant, Netflix India’s first big release of 2025, is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas. Released on January 10, 2025, it is based on the real-life experiences of Sunil Gupta, a Tihar Jail officer, as shared in his book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-authored with journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, the series takes us deep into the dark and mysterious world of Tihar Jail, the largest prison in Asia.

Advertisment

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Directors: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh

Cast:

Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta



Rahul Bhat



Paramvir Singh Cheema

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 7

Streaming On: Netflix

Where to Watch Black Warrant

The series is exclusively streaming on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience. With subtitles and high-quality streaming options, viewers can fully immerse themselves in this intense drama.

Plot and Overview

The series is based on real-life events narrated by Sunil Gupta, who worked in Tihar Jail for nearly four decades. Through his eyes, we witness the harsh realities of prison life and the blurred lines between crime, punishment, and morality.

One of the central stories is the Ranga-Billa case, a horrific crime from 1978. This case involved the kidnapping and murder of Geeta Chopra and Sanjay Chopra, two young siblings. The brutal crime shocked the nation and remains one of the darkest chapters in India’s criminal history.

The series explores Gupta’s early days as an inexperienced officer, the challenges he faced, and his encounters with high-profile criminals, including the chilling moments leading up to executions.

The True Story Behind Black Warrant

What Happened in the Ranga-Billa Case?

In August 1978, Ranga (Kuljeet Singh) and Billa (Jasbir Singh) kidnapped siblings Geeta Chopra (16 years) and Sanjay Chopra (14 years) while they were on their way to All India Radio.

The kidnappers initially planned to demand ransom but later decided to kill the siblings after assuming the family wasn’t wealthy. Both children were brutally murdered, and Geeta was reportedly sexually assaulted, although forensic evidence was inconclusive.

The police discovered the children’s bodies on Delhi Ridge, leading to public outrage. The criminals were arrested on 8th September 1978 and later sentenced to death. Both were hanged on 31st January 1982.

This tragic case forms the backbone of Black Warrant, bringing out the intense emotional and moral dilemmas faced by the jailer and the system.

Performances and Direction

Zahan Kapoor shines in his role as Sunil Gupta, capturing the complexities of a young and idealistic jailer in a grim world.

Rahul Bhat and Paramvir Singh Cheema deliver powerful performances that add depth to the story.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh bring their expertise to create a gritty, realistic portrayal of life in Tihar Jail.

Direction and Technical Aspects

Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh masterfully bring Sunil Gupta’s memoir to life. The storytelling is raw and gripping, with a focus on realism.

Cinematography: Beautifully captures the haunting atmosphere of Tihar Jail, making viewers feel the weight of its secrets.

Background Score: Intensifies the suspense, making every moment more impactful.

The production design deserves special mention for recreating the prison environment with great attention to detail.

What Works and What Doesn’t

What Works:

Authentic portrayal of prison life.

A strong and emotional narrative.

Outstanding performances by the cast.

Gripping direction by Vikramaditya Motwane.

What Doesn’t Work:

Some slow moments in the storytelling.

More focus on supporting characters would have added depth.

Music and Background Score

The series uses music effectively to enhance its emotional and suspenseful moments. The background score complements the dark and intense tone of the story, making it an essential part of the viewing experience.

Black Warrant Trailer

Verdict

Black Warrant is an intense, thought-provoking series that stands out for its realistic storytelling and emotional depth. It not only sheds light on the harsh realities of prison life but also explores deeper themes of justice, morality, and redemption. With powerful performances, a gripping narrative, and stellar direction, it keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. The depiction of real-life cases like the Ranga-Billa incident adds an emotional weight that stays with the audience long after the series ends.

Despite minor pacing issues, the series is a compelling watch that raises important questions about crime and punishment. If you are a fan of crime dramas or enjoy stories inspired by true events, Black Warrant is a must-watch. It’s not just a series; it’s an eye-opener into the complexities of the Indian prison system and the human stories within.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)