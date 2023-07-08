Blind Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor Shines in a Lackluster Adaptation of "Blind"

Movie Review of Blind

As a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, "Blind" attempts to capture a dark, intense, and dramatic atmosphere but ultimately falls into predictability. The screenplay struggles to incorporate elements of thrill and mystery, resulting in a lackluster portrayal of fear and panic. Nonetheless, I was eager to see Sonam Kapoor return to the screen after a four-year hiatus, which ultimately became the sole reason I persevered till the film's end, only to be met with a stale and underwhelming climax.

The story of "Blind" revolves around Gia Singh (Sonam Kapoor), a cop in Glasgow who lost her sight in an accident that claimed the life of someone dear to her. Trapped in perpetual grief, she now lives with her dog, Elsa, going through the motions of her mundane daily routine while attempting to piece her shattered life together. One fateful night, she enters a taxi driven by a man (Purab Kohli), who conceals something suspicious in the car's trunk.

Despite her confrontation, Gia fails to extract any information from him. She reports the incident to the police, and Prithvi (Vinay Pathak) is assigned to the case, with Gia as the eyewitness, alongside Shubham Saraf (Nikhil), another significant witness. Thus, a cat-and-mouse game ensues between Gia and the serial kidnapper, killer, and sexual predator.

"Blind" starts on a somber note, gradually setting the stage, but unfortunately, the pacing remains slow throughout. Just as one anticipates an acceleration in the narrative, the film remains stagnant, like a car stuck in the same gear for two hours. The director fails to inject much-needed momentum into the plot, with only occasional bumps and jolts that hardly compensate for the lack of thrills. The dialogues, which are average at best, fail to establish a meaningful connection with the audience.

Gairik Sarkar's cinematography aligns well with the story, although it is more attuned to the settings than the characters themselves. The carefully selected color palette, featuring shades of blank, pink, and red, adds a dramatic touch to certain scenes. The mansion where Purab keeps his kidnapped victims and the orphanage where Gia seeks refuge are showcased as vintage properties, offering a visually spectacular experience. However, Tanupriya Sharma's editing, much like the screenplay, lacks creativity and fails to string together the scenes in a manner that entices and keeps the audience on edge.

Moreover, the film makes no attempt to delve into the motivations behind Purab's character, including his penchant for abducting and torturing young women. Was he scarred by a troubled childhood or subjected to abuse as a teenager? Did he witness a traumatic event or seek revenge? Or was he merely a sadist? One scene alludes to metaphorical blindness when Purab's character warns Gia, "Don't try to understand my dark mind; you will be lost." Gia replies, "I stay in the dark." It is disappointing that the director does not explore this further.

In the end, we are left with Gia's theory that such predators suffer from "depression, anxiety, childhood trauma," and consequently, they torture women, perceiving them as the weaker sex. It would have been beneficial if the director had added more depth to this explanation.

Sonam Kapoor delivers a refreshing and genuine performance that deviates from her usual glamorous and flamboyant roles. As Gia, she injects a sense of freshness, maintaining composure amidst the chaos surrounding her, and becomes a likable character. Following her role in "Neerja," it is commendable to witness Sonam tackle such an intense role. She portrays a visually impaired individual with honesty and conviction, although her accent remains problematic and occasionally distracting. Nevertheless, if viewers can look past that aspect, they will not be disappointed with her acting. However, Kapoor struggles to convey emotions effectively during the film's emotional scenes, particularly when expressing grief.