Bollywood Actress Kajol Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her verified social media account to share the news with her fans, followers and colleagues.

Announcing the news of being infected with the virus, she posted a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgn saying that she doesn’t want to show her sick face to the people.

In her post on social media she wrote, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll (sic)," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first one to react to the post. "She's stunning' she wrote complementing Nysa.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film "Tribhanga". Her future projects include the biopic "Sasi Lalitha", besides "Velaiilla Pattadhari 3" and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol has also joined hands with actress-turned-director Revathy for the upcoming film 'The Last Hurrah'. Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'The Last Hurrah' tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'The Last Hurrah' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.