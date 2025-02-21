Bottle Radha OTT Release Date: Where and When to Watch

Bottle Radha is a Tamil comedy-drama film that premiered in theaters on January 24, 2025. Starring Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, and John Vijay, the film humorously tackles the serious issue of alcoholism. Directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, Bottle Radha is now all set to make its digital debut. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and plot details.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Language: Tamil
Director: Dhinakaran Sivalingam
Production House: Neelam Productions, Balloon Pictures
OTT Platform: Aha Tamil, OTTplay Premium
OTT Release Date: February 21, 2025
Bottle Radha Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
- Guru Somasundaram as Radha Mani, a mason struggling with alcoholism.
- Sanchana Natarajan in a pivotal role.
- John Vijay as a key supporting character.
- Lollu Sabha Maaran, Antony, Pari Elavazhagan, Arumugavel, KS Karuna Prasad, Malathi Ashok Nawin, and others in supporting roles.
Crew:
- Writer & Director: Dhinakaran Sivalingam
- Producers: Pa Ranjith & TN Arunbalaji
- Cinematography: Roopesh Shaji
- Editing: E Sangathamizhan
- Music: Sean Roldan
Plot Overview
Bottle Radha follows the journey of Radha Mani, a skilled mason whose life is marred by his addiction to alcohol. Despite several attempts to quit drinking, he repeatedly fails, pushing his family into turmoil. His wife and children bear the brunt of his self-destructive behavior until one day, they decide to admit him to a rehabilitation center. While in rehab, Radha grows impatient and desperately seeks an escape. However, even after leaving, he soon realizes that his battle with addiction is far from over.
OTT Release Date and Platform
Bottle Radha is scheduled for release on February 21, 2025, on Aha Tamil. It will also be available for streaming on OTTplay Premium for wider accessibility.
Where to Watch Bottle Radha?
The film will be exclusively available on Aha Tamil, allowing fans to enjoy the comedy-drama from the comfort of their homes. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also have access to the film.
Why Watch Bottle Radha?
Powerful Storyline: A comedic yet poignant take on alcoholism and its effects on family life.
Talented Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, and John Vijay deliver strong performances.
Critically Acclaimed: Despite mixed box office reception, the film received praise for its storytelling and humor.
Social Message: A lighthearted yet impactful portrayal of addiction and rehabilitation.
Conclusion
Bottle Radha offers an engaging mix of humor and drama while shedding light on an important social issue. With its talented cast and unique storyline, it promises to be an entertaining watch for Tamil cinema lovers.
FAQ
1. When is Bottle Radha releasing on OTT?
- Bottle Radha will premiere on February 21, 2025, on Aha Tamil and OTTplay Premium.
2. Where can I watch Bottle Radha online?
- The movie will be available for streaming exclusively on Aha Tamil and can also be accessed via OTTplay Premium.
3. What is the story of Bottle Radha?
- The film follows Radha Mani, a mason battling alcohol addiction, whose struggles take him to a rehabilitation center. The movie humorously yet poignantly captures his fight to reclaim his life.