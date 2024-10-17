BREAKING: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Interrogated by ED in Guwahati

Tamannaah Bhatia has arrived at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office in Guwahati for questioning. The actress reached the office at 1:25 PM, accompanied by her mother, who is currently waiting for her daughter.
Tamannaah arrived in a commercial vehicle with registration number AS12 BC6327. Reports indicate that she was promoting an illegal online cricket advertisement, which has raised eyebrows.
This isn't the first time; the Maharashtra ED has summoned Tamannaah for questioning multiple times in the past.
However, it remains unclear why the Guwahati ED has called her in now. Speculation suggests it may be related to ongoing investigations from Maharashtra.
This is a developing story...