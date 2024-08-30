Cadets Web Series: Review (2024)

The Cast of Cadets

Main Cast:

Tanay Chheda

Chayan Chopra

Tushar Shahi

Gautam Singh

Plot and Overview of Cadets

Cadets is set in 1998, just before the Kargil War. It follows four 16-year-old boys—Manoj Mitra, Albert Marak, Neeraj Tomar, and Randhir Dhanua—who join the National Defence Academy. The series is a coming-of-age story that shows their journey from teenagers to honorable men, focusing on their friendships, personal growth, and the challenges they face during military training.

The story delves into their lives as they tackle the tough demands of military life, form strong friendships, and face both personal and group challenges. The series blends humor, drama, and moments of youthful romance, making it an engaging and heartfelt watch.

Characters

Manoj Mitra (Tanay Chheda): The idealistic Bengali who is sincere and purposeful.

Albert Marak (Tushar Shahi): A carefree lad from Meghalaya, adding a light-hearted touch.

Randhir Dhanua (Chayan Chopra): The serious one, deeply rooted in military tradition.

Neeraj Tomar (Gautam Gujjar): The grounded Haryanvi, adding to the group’s diverse dynamics.

The series captures their camaraderie, rivalries, and personal growth. It starts with the Cadets' Oath, focusing on themes of integrity and loyalty, and includes romantic subplots that add elements of youthful love and awkwardness. The backdrop of the upcoming Kargil War adds tension to their journey.

Overall, ‘Cadets’ combines drama, humor, and personal development, portraying the everyday lives of young men at a military academy and their transformation into responsible individuals.

Storyline and Direction

Cadets is set in 1998, just before the Kargil War. It follows four 16-year-old boys—Manoj Mitra, Albert Marak, Neeraj Tomar, and Randhir Dhanua—who start their training at the National Defence Academy. The series shows their journey from being teenagers to becoming honorable men, focusing on their friendships, personal growth, and the challenges they face in military training.

The series is directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee. He mixes intense training with lighter, humorous moments to give a well-rounded view of the cadets' experiences. Mukherjee wanted to show how growing up and finding one's place in the world involves both personal change and discovery. His direction adds a nostalgic and charming touch with drama, action, and young romance. The series is based on Tanushree Podder’s novel Boots Belts Berets.

However, some reviews say that Mukherjee didn't fully capture what life is really like at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. They found some scenes and plot points unrealistic and thought the story missed showing the true responsibilities and rigorous training of Army officers.

Supporting Characters and Performances of Cadets

Varun Sood plays GC Yuvraj, and his performance has been especially praised. He brings a sense of discipline and seriousness to his character, which feels very real. This is likely because he is the son of an Army Commissioned Officer, so he understands the military lifestyle well. His expressions and mannerisms are spot-on, making his portrayal of Yuvraj believable and authentic.

Anand Tiwari, who also produced the series, plays the role of Anand. His performance is described as genuine and heartfelt. He brings warmth and realism to his character, which adds emotional depth to the series. Tiwari’s acting makes his character relatable, balancing the intense scenes of military training with moments of real human connection.

Overall, Varun Sood and Anand Tiwari, along with the other supporting actors, help bring the story of Cadets to life. Their performances make the series feel more authentic and help the audience connect with the characters beyond just the four main cadets.

Conclusion

Cadets is an engaging series that effectively blends humor, drama, and youthful romance, offering a heartfelt portrayal of four young boys transitioning into men through their experiences at the National Defence Academy, just before the Kargil War. The character development is a key strength, with each lead—Manoj, Albert, Randhir, and Neeraj—bringing a unique personality to the group dynamic, making the narrative rich and relatable.

The supporting cast, especially Varun Sood and Anand Tiwari, delivers strong performances that add layers of realism to the story. Sood’s authentic portrayal of GC Yuvraj, likely influenced by his background as the son of an Army Commissioned Officer, and Tiwari’s heartfelt performance as Anand, contribute significantly to the series' emotional depth. Vishwajoy Mukherjee’s direction successfully balances the intense military training with lighter moments, adding a nostalgic charm that elevates the series beyond a typical military drama.

However, some reviews point out weaknesses in the series, such as the unrealistic depiction of life at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and missed opportunities to fully showcase the responsibilities and rigorous training of Army officers.

Despite these criticisms, Cadets remains a well-rounded and enjoyable series, recommended for viewers who appreciate coming-of-age stories set against a military backdrop. The strong character development and performances make it a worthwhile watch, even if certain aspects of the military life portrayal could have been more authentic.

Reviews/Ratings of Cadets

Average Ratings: 3/5 (as of 30th Aug)