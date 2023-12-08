Entertainment

Chinmoy Barma's Ahalya Bags Best Silent Film Award At Indo-French Intl Film Festival

The decision to maintain a silent narrative was deliberate, providing viewers with an opportunity to engage with their own thoughts and emotions.
Chinmoy Barma's Ahalya Bags Best Silent Film Award At Indo-French Intl Film Festival
Chinmoy Barma's Ahalya Bags Best Silent Film Award At Indo-French Intl Film Festival
Pratidin Time

In a triumph for experimental cinema, Chinmoy Barma's short film 'Ahalya' has emerged victorious in the silent film category at the recently concluded Indo-French International Film Festival 2023. This creation invites viewers into an ethereal realm where an enigmatic creature embarks on a mesmerizing journey to unravel the intricate tapestry of human emotions.

Synopsis of Ahalya:

An otherworldly being descends from an undisclosed realm, animated by an insatiable curiosity to fathom the depths of human emotions. 'Ahalya' unfolds as a captivating exploration of love, sadness, self-discovery, and acceptance. As the creature navigates this unfamiliar terrain, it dares to unlearn societal norms and prejudices, challenging viewers to reassess their own convictions. In essence, the film becomes a profound narrative urging us to embrace the unknown and find deeper truths in our complex world.

Behind the Scenes: Unlearning and Exploration

Chinmoy Barma, along with a dedicated team, embarked on a mission to shed the layers of societal, parental, and educational influences that shape our perspectives. The primary objective was a quest for a profound understanding of human emotions through a unique lens. To bring this vision to life, the filmmakers conceived a mystical entity, a symbolic representation of their own thirst for knowledge within the vast expanse of the human experience.

The decision to maintain a silent narrative was deliberate, providing viewers with an opportunity to engage with their own thoughts and emotions. This intentional silence fosters a personal and introspective experience, inviting the audience to become active participants in the film's narrative. Throughout 'Ahalya,' verses from the Bhagavad Gita are interwoven into each scene, serving as a guiding light for the enigmatic creature on its transformative journey.

Themes and Symbolism: Nature, Support, and Enlightenment

As the enigmatic creature traverses its odyssey, it encounters themes of discovery, love, sadness, and self-discovery. Nature and other characters offer their support, symbolizing the idea that the universe provides opportunities for enlightenment to those who seek it. Each encounter becomes a stepping stone, illuminating the path towards a profound understanding of the value of acceptance.

In the culminating moments, 'Ahalya' unveils a fundamental truth – that the only truth is one's own soul. Each stage of existence becomes a stepping stone towards liberation (moksha), preparing individuals for the authentic life they are destined to seek. The film serves as a reminder that, amidst the complexities of the world, the pursuit of self-discovery and acceptance is the key to unlocking the profound truths within.

Credits:

Story/Direction/Concept/Screenplay: Chinmoy Barma

Associate directors: Rajballav Sarma, Sayan Sen Gupta

DOP: Abhishek Acharjee

Cinematographers: Rajballav Sarma, Sayan Sengupta

Cast: Samikha das, Karan kumar das, Dikshita rajbongshi, Debajani kashyap, Chandrangki Deka, Pratibha das, Janki Sarma , Nishant Deb , Prity

Creature design: Pratibha Das, Nishant deb.

Senior Art director: Nishant Deb; Associate Art director: Janki Sarma

VFX/CGI: Ankur Saikia (aux visuals)

Edited by: Abhishek, Raj, Sayan

Sound/BGM: Bidyut bikash baruah

Lighting: Sayan sen gupta, Rajballav sarma, Abhishek Acherjee

Music composition/vocals: Nazneen Ullah, Bidyut Bikash Baruah

Violin: Nazneen Ullah

Natural History: Sayan sen gupta, Rajballav sarma, Abhishek Acherjee

Location: Tezpur

Chinmoy Barma's Ahalya Bags Best Silent Film Award At Indo-French Intl Film Festival
Chinmoy Barma's Endeavour to Promote Assamese Folklore
Ahalya
Chinmoy Barma

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
entertainment>>entertainment/chinmoy-barmas-ahalya-bags-best-silent-film-award-at-indo-french-intl-film-festival
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com