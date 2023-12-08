Chinmoy Barma's Ahalya Bags Best Silent Film Award At Indo-French Intl Film Festival

In a triumph for experimental cinema, Chinmoy Barma's short film 'Ahalya' has emerged victorious in the silent film category at the recently concluded Indo-French International Film Festival 2023. This creation invites viewers into an ethereal realm where an enigmatic creature embarks on a mesmerizing journey to unravel the intricate tapestry of human emotions.
An otherworldly being descends from an undisclosed realm, animated by an insatiable curiosity to fathom the depths of human emotions. 'Ahalya' unfolds as a captivating exploration of love, sadness, self-discovery, and acceptance. As the creature navigates this unfamiliar terrain, it dares to unlearn societal norms and prejudices, challenging viewers to reassess their own convictions. In essence, the film becomes a profound narrative urging us to embrace the unknown and find deeper truths in our complex world.
Chinmoy Barma, along with a dedicated team, embarked on a mission to shed the layers of societal, parental, and educational influences that shape our perspectives. The primary objective was a quest for a profound understanding of human emotions through a unique lens. To bring this vision to life, the filmmakers conceived a mystical entity, a symbolic representation of their own thirst for knowledge within the vast expanse of the human experience.
The decision to maintain a silent narrative was deliberate, providing viewers with an opportunity to engage with their own thoughts and emotions. This intentional silence fosters a personal and introspective experience, inviting the audience to become active participants in the film's narrative. Throughout 'Ahalya,' verses from the Bhagavad Gita are interwoven into each scene, serving as a guiding light for the enigmatic creature on its transformative journey.
As the enigmatic creature traverses its odyssey, it encounters themes of discovery, love, sadness, and self-discovery. Nature and other characters offer their support, symbolizing the idea that the universe provides opportunities for enlightenment to those who seek it. Each encounter becomes a stepping stone, illuminating the path towards a profound understanding of the value of acceptance.
In the culminating moments, 'Ahalya' unveils a fundamental truth – that the only truth is one's own soul. Each stage of existence becomes a stepping stone towards liberation (moksha), preparing individuals for the authentic life they are destined to seek. The film serves as a reminder that, amidst the complexities of the world, the pursuit of self-discovery and acceptance is the key to unlocking the profound truths within.
Story/Direction/Concept/Screenplay: Chinmoy Barma
Associate directors: Rajballav Sarma, Sayan Sen Gupta
DOP: Abhishek Acharjee
Cinematographers: Rajballav Sarma, Sayan Sengupta
Cast: Samikha das, Karan kumar das, Dikshita rajbongshi, Debajani kashyap, Chandrangki Deka, Pratibha das, Janki Sarma , Nishant Deb , Prity
Creature design: Pratibha Das, Nishant deb.
Senior Art director: Nishant Deb; Associate Art director: Janki Sarma
VFX/CGI: Ankur Saikia (aux visuals)
Edited by: Abhishek, Raj, Sayan
Sound/BGM: Bidyut bikash baruah
Lighting: Sayan sen gupta, Rajballav sarma, Abhishek Acherjee
Music composition/vocals: Nazneen Ullah, Bidyut Bikash Baruah
Violin: Nazneen Ullah
Natural History: Sayan sen gupta, Rajballav sarma, Abhishek Acherjee
Location: Tezpur