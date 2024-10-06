Choreographer Jani Master’s National Award Revoked Amid POCSO Case

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended the National Film Award designated for Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, in light of a pending sexual assault case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The ministry's National Film Awards Cell issued the suspension memo on Friday, just a day after Jani Master was granted a four-day interim bail to attend the National Award ceremony scheduled for October 8 in New Delhi.
He was set to receive the award for Best Choreography for his work on the song "Megham Karukkatha" from the 2022 Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.
In the memo, Deputy Director Indrani Bose stated, "In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the competent authority has decided to suspend the award being given to Basha until further orders."
The invitation for the award ceremony had been extended to Jani Master prior to the surfacing of the allegations, and it has since been retracted.
Jani Master was arrested in Goa on September 19 following accusations from a 21-year-old female colleague, who alleged that she was a minor when the sexual assault began. He was detained at Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad until his recent bail was granted.