Comedian Raju Srivastava Admitted to AIIMS After Suffering from Heart Attack

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, reported The Indian Express after a confirmation by his team.

“Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious,” his team said.

Srivastava reportedly collapsed while running on a treadmill this morning. He was working out at a gym in south Delhi. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating. He’ll be kept under observation for a couple of days before he is discharged. More details on his health are awaited, the report stated.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on television. The actor is also one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country who became popular by imitating several politicians.

Raju Srivastava has appeared in cameo roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He also participated in Television popular relaity show, Bigg Boss season three. The audience came to know of his comedy talent after he took the stage as a stand-up comedian in the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.