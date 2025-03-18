Coolie OTT Release: Where and When to Watch Rajinikanth & Nagarjuna’s Tamil Action Thriller Online

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated action thriller Coolie is set to make waves in the film industry. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie brings together an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and more. While the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025, its digital streaming rights have already been acquired for a record-breaking deal. Here’s everything you need to know about Coolie’s OTT release.

Coolie OTT Platform and Record-Breaking Deal

According to reports, Coolie’s digital streaming rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs 120 crore. This marks one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema history for digital rights, underlining the immense anticipation surrounding the film. However, an official announcement from the production team is still awaited. The film also includes special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie Cast and Crew

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Producer: Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures)

Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures) Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

Girish Gangadharan Editing: Philomin Raj

Cast:

Rajinikanth as Deva

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Upendra Rao

Shruti Haasan

Sathyaraj

Soubin Shahir

Reba Monica John

Junior MGR

Monisha Blessy

Special Cameos: Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde

Coolie Plot and Filming Locations

The film follows the journey of Deva (Rajinikanth), a smuggler navigating the treacherous world of gold smuggling. The story is expected to showcase themes of danger, deception, and betrayal, with Deva’s character reportedly having dual shades. The official trailer is yet to be released, but Rajinikanth’s first-look poster has already created a buzz among fans.

The film has been shot across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, promising grand visuals and high-octane action sequences.

When Will Coolie Release on OTT?

Although the theatrical release is set for May 1, 2025, the film is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video a few weeks after its box office run. If the usual OTT release window is followed, Coolie could be available for streaming by June or July 2025.

With Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to deliver another blockbuster, backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s intense storytelling and stylish filmmaking. Whether you plan to catch it in theatres or wait for its OTT release, Coolie is undoubtedly one of the biggest Tamil films of 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on its official streaming date!

FAQ

1. Will Coolie be a part of LCU?

The film's official title Coolie was announced on 22 April 2024. Lokesh stated that it would be a standalone film, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and does not revolve around drugs, unlike his previous films, but instead focuses on gold smuggling.

2. Who are the actors in Coolie 2025 Aamir Khan?

Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John are part of the star-studded supporting cast. The makers also announced that Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special number in Coolie. Aamir Khan, a superstar in Bollywood, will be seen in a cameo.

3. How many movies has Rajinikanth done?

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad (born 12 December 1950), known professionally as Rajinikanth, is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. In a career spanning over five decades, he has done 170 films that includes films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

