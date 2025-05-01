Criminal Justice Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Madhav Mishra in a New Chapter

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to reprise his beloved role as Madhav Mishra in the much-awaited fourth season of Criminal Justice. With a teaser recently dropped by the makers, fans now have an official release date and a thrilling glimpse into what the next chapter of the courtroom drama will bring.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Release Date and Streaming Platform

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, the upcoming season, will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on May 22, 2025. Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios, the show continues to build on the legacy of one of India’s most acclaimed legal thrillers.

What to Expect in Season 4?

The teaser for Season 4 hints at a dark and twisted murder case centered around a torrid romantic relationship. Madhav Mishra is once again at the heart of the legal battle, approached by Surveen Chawla’s character for his help in navigating the stormy case. The teaser offers a gripping montage of emotional confrontations, domestic abuse, and legal intricacies, promising a tense and emotionally charged courtroom drama.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra character brings his signature blend of wit, humility, and brilliance to what is described as a highly complex and layered case. “It’s very twisted,” Mishra says in the teaser — a subtle warning of the intense drama that awaits.

Cast and Crew

While Pankaj Tripathi leads the cast, Season 4 also features an impressive ensemble including:

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Surveen Chawla

Mita Vashisht

Asha Negi

Shweta Basu Prasad

Khushboo Atre

Barkha Singh

Director Rohan Sippy expressed excitement about returning to helm the new season. He praised Pankaj Tripathi for transforming Madhav Mishra into an unforgettable character and highlighted the season’s powerful supporting cast, stating that their performances will take the story to new heights.

Pankaj Tripathi on Returning as Madhav Mishra

Talking about his deep connection to the role, Pankaj Tripathi shared,

“Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it’s like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. Madhav isn’t just a character I play — he’s someone I carry with me.”

His portrayal of Madhav Mishra has earned him widespread acclaim for adding warmth and humanity to the intense legal battles that define the series.

About the Series

Criminal Justice is an Indian adaptation of the 2008 British series of the same name. Since its debut in 2018, the show has garnered immense popularity for its compelling storytelling and social relevance. The second season (Behind Closed Doors) arrived in 2020, followed by Adhura Sach in 2022. With each installment, the series has tackled complex issues within the justice system, blending emotional depth with thrilling courtroom sequences.

With Pankaj Tripathi back as the charismatic Madhav Mishra and a gripping new case filled with emotional and legal complexities, Criminal Justice Season 4 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. Mark your calendars for May 22, 2025, and get ready to dive back into the courtroom for another round of justice, drama, and Madhav Mishra’s unmissable brilliance.

