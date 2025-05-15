The wait is over! The trailer for the much-anticipated Criminal Justice Season 4 has officially dropped, and it brings back the beloved Madhav Mishra, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi. Titled Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, this season promises an emotionally intense and legally tangled storyline, diving deep into the complexities of crime and justice in personal relationships.
Criminal Justice Season 4 Release Date and Streaming Platform
The new season is all set to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on May 22, 2025. Helmed by director Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios, this installment builds on the strong legacy of one of India's most successful legal drama series.
What to Expect in Season 4?
The trailer teases a riveting murder case wrapped in emotional trauma and domestic turmoil. At the center of it all is Madhav Mishra, once again called upon to defend a client stuck in a morally complex situation. This time, it’s Surveen Chawla’s character who seeks Mishra’s legal expertise in a case that’s as personal as it is complicated.
The trailer offers a compelling glimpse into the season's darker tones, with visuals that hint at abuse, betrayal, and emotional confrontations. “It’s very twisted,” Madhav remarks in one scene, signaling just how entangled this case is.
Cast and Crew
While Pankaj Tripathi leads the cast, Season 4 also features an impressive ensemble including:
-
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
-
Surveen Chawla
-
Mita Vashisht
-
Asha Negi
-
Shweta Basu Prasad
-
Khushboo Atre
-
Barkha Singh
Director Rohan Sippy expressed excitement about returning to helm the new season. He praised Pankaj Tripathi for transforming Madhav Mishra into an unforgettable character and highlighted the season’s powerful supporting cast, stating that their performances will take the story to new heights.
Pankaj Tripathi on Returning as Madhav Mishra
Talking about his deep connection to the role, Pankaj Tripathi shared,
“Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it’s like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me. Madhav isn’t just a character I play — he’s someone I carry with me.”
His portrayal of Madhav Mishra has earned him widespread acclaim for adding warmth and humanity to the intense legal battles that define the series.
About the Series
Criminal Justice is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 British series. Since its Indian debut in 2018, the show has been lauded for its gripping storytelling and relevant social commentary. From Behind Closed Doors (2020) to Adhura Sach (2022), each season has examined difficult themes through intense courtroom drama and nuanced characters.
With its powerful trailer, Criminal Justice Season 4 sets the tone for another must-watch installment in the franchise. Blending emotional storytelling with legal thrills and anchored by Pankaj Tripathi’s magnetic performance, this season is poised to be one of the most compelling OTT releases of 2025.
