Critics Choice Awards: RRR Bags Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song Award

It's a great day for Indian cinema as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama film 'RRR' has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Team 'RRR' took to their Twitter account and shared a video which they captioned, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"

'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani is heard saying in the video, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and ofcourse my director."