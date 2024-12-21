Cubicles Season 4 Review

The much-loved series Cubicles is back with its fourth season, and it continues to explore the relatable, humorous, and emotional side of corporate life. Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and starring Abhishek Chauhan in the lead role, this season dives deeper into the complexities of office politics, friendships, and personal growth. While the series stays true to its core of heartfelt storytelling, it also brings new challenges and dynamics into play.

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Divyanshu Malhotra

Cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Ayushi Gupta, Badri Chavan, Ketaki Kulkarni, and more

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Language: Hindi

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Where to Watch?

Cubicles Season 4 is streaming exclusively on SonyLIV. All episodes are available to watch for subscribers.

Plot and Overview

The fourth season picks up with Piyush Prajapati (Abhishek Chauhan), who is no longer the inexperienced fresher but a team leader at Synnotech. This new role comes with its own set of challenges as Piyush navigates workplace politics, pressures of leadership, and personal dilemmas. Things take an interesting turn when Synnotech faces a potential acquisition by Piyush’s dream company, PIC, making him question his loyalties to his team and management.

The season focuses on the value of friendships in the workplace, showing how a supportive team can make even the toughest days bearable. Piyush’s relationships with his colleagues—Neha (Ketaki Kulkarni), Sunaina (Ayushi Gupta), and Shetty (Niketan Sharma)—are the emotional heart of the series. New characters, like Dhwani Mehra (Zayn Marie Khan), add freshness to the story, but some conflicts feel underdeveloped.

What Works and What Doesn’t

What Works:

Relatable Themes: The series captures the everyday struggles and triumphs of corporate life, making it easy for viewers to connect with the story.

Strong Performances: Abhishek Chauhan leads the cast with a stellar performance, supported by an equally talented ensemble.

Emotional Moments: The balance between humor and heartfelt moments keeps the narrative engaging.

Office Dynamics: The depiction of workplace friendships, rivalries, and team spirit adds depth to the show.

What Doesn’t Work:

Underdeveloped Subplots: While the season introduces fresh conflicts, some are resolved too quickly, making them feel less impactful.

Predictable Storylines: Certain developments lack surprise, reducing the overall tension and excitement.

Cast and Performances

Abhishek Chauhan delivers an outstanding performance as Piyush, portraying the struggles of a young professional trying to balance work and personal life. Nimit Kapoor as Vikram, the strict yet understanding boss, adds an interesting layer to the series with his sharp dialogues and contrasting dynamic with Piyush.

Zayn Marie Khan, as the newcomer Dhwani Mehra, brings a refreshing energy to the screen. Her chemistry with Abhishek is natural and adds charm to the show. The supporting cast, including Shivankit Singh Parihar, Ayushi Gupta, Ketaki Kulkarni, and Badri Chavan, continue to shine in their roles, bringing humor and relatability to the narrative.

Direction and Technical Aspects

Divyanshu Malhotra’s direction keeps the series grounded in reality while maintaining its lighthearted tone. The visuals effectively capture the mundane yet dynamic environment of an office, making it easy for viewers to feel immersed in the story. Arabinda Neog’s background score adds emotional weight to crucial scenes, while Karthi Rao’s catchy title track, Mere Mann Me Shor, continues to resonate with fans.

However, the storytelling could have been tighter, with some subplots needing more depth and attention.

Verdict

Cubicles Season 4 stays true to its roots by offering a heartfelt and relatable portrayal of corporate life. With its mix of humor, drama, and genuine moments, it remains an enjoyable watch. However, the season’s underdeveloped subplots and predictable resolutions hold it back from being as impactful as its predecessors.

Fans of the series will appreciate its emotional depth and character-driven storytelling, but newcomers might find the pace a bit uneven.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 3/5