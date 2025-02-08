Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date, Platform, and More

Daaku Maharaaj, the latest Telugu action thriller featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, hit theaters on January 12, 2025, during the Sankranti festival. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film has captivated audiences with its intense action sequences and compelling narrative. With an impressive box office performance, fans eagerly await its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s digital debut, cast, and plot.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date

The official OTT release date for Daaku Maharaaj has not been formally announced. However, reports suggest that the film will begin streaming on Netflix from February 9, 2025. Fans can look forward to experiencing the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Hindi version's release date remains undisclosed.

All You Need to Know

Daaku Maharaaj Cast and Crew

Main Cast

Nandamuri Balakrishna as Nanaji / Seeta Ram

as Nanaji / Seeta Ram Bobby Deol as Balwant Thakur Singh (Antagonist)

as Balwant Thakur Singh (Antagonist) Pragya Jaiswal in a key role

in a key role Shraddha Srinath adding emotional depth to the story

adding emotional depth to the story Ravi Kishan as MLA Trimurthulu Naidu

as MLA Trimurthulu Naidu Chandni Chowdary, Rishi, Veda Agarwal, and Shine Tom Chacko in supporting roles

Crew

Director: Bobby Kolli

Bobby Kolli Music Composer: S. Thaman

S. Thaman Cinematographer: Vijay Karthik Kannan

Vijay Karthik Kannan Editor: Navin Nooli

Plot Overview

Set in the region of Madanapalle, Daaku Maharaaj follows Nanaji (Nandamuri Balakrishna), a man with a mysterious past who risks everything to protect a young girl named Vaishnavi. The story unfolds as MLA Trimurthulu Naidu (Ravi Kishan) and his brother Manohar Naidu engage in illegal activities like animal skin smuggling. Their involvement leads to a deadly conspiracy, bringing in Balwant Thakur Singh (Bobby Deol) as a formidable antagonist. With powerful action sequences, emotional drama, and high stakes, Daaku Maharaaj is a gripping thriller that keeps the audience hooked.

OTT Release Details and Where to Watch

Theatrical Release Date: January 12, 2025

January 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Expected OTT Release Date: February 9, 2025

Once available on Netflix, users can watch Daaku Maharaaj by logging in, searching for the film, and streaming it in their preferred language.

How to Download Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix

For offline viewing, Netflix users can download Daaku Maharaaj using the following steps:

Open Netflix: Sign in to your account on the app. Search for Daaku Maharaaj: Locate the movie using the search bar. Select and Download: Click on the download button for offline viewing. Watch Anytime: Access the movie from the ‘Downloads’ section without needing an internet connection.

Why Watch Daaku Maharaaj?

Powerful Action Sequences: Balakrishna delivers a mass entertainer with high-energy fight scenes.

Balakrishna delivers a mass entertainer with high-energy fight scenes. Engaging Storyline: A blend of action, suspense, and emotional depth.

A blend of action, suspense, and emotional depth. Stellar Performances: Bobby Deol’s antagonist role adds intensity to the film.

Bobby Deol’s antagonist role adds intensity to the film. Visual and Musical Excellence: Stunning cinematography and a gripping background score by S. Thaman.

Conclusion

Daaku Maharaaj is a must-watch for action-thriller enthusiasts and Balakrishna fans. With its engaging plot, intense action, and stellar cast, the movie guarantees an entertaining experience. Stay tuned for official confirmation on its OTT release and enjoy the film on Netflix soon!

FAQ

