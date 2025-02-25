Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Shabana Azmi & Gajraj Rao Crime Series

The crime thriller series Dabba Cartel, featuring legendary actress Shabana Azmi and a stellar ensemble, is all set to make its debut on Netflix. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the series offers a gripping mix of crime, suspense, and drama, bringing a unique twist to the story of five ordinary women caught in an extraordinary situation.
All You Need to Know
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Director: Hitesh Bhatia
- Production House: Excel Entertainment
- OTT Release Date: February 28, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Dabba Cartel Plot
Set in the bustling suburbs of Thane, Dabba Cartel follows the lives of five middle-class housewives who unknowingly get entangled in the dark world of narcotics. What starts as a simple dabba (tiffin) business soon takes an unexpected turn, leading them into a high-stakes drug cartel. As greed, ambition, and betrayal intertwine, these women must navigate the dangerous world of crime while protecting their families and themselves. The series explores themes of survival, trust, and how far one would go to safeguard their loved ones.
The trailer, released on February 18, 2025, showcases intense drama and suspense, with Netflix teasing audiences with the tagline: "Ambition, grit, and jugaad. You're not ready for what's packed in this dabba."
Where and When to Watch Dabba Cartel
If you're eagerly waiting to watch Dabba Cartel,The crime thriller series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 28, 2025. Being a Netflix Original, the series will be available for streaming worldwide.
Dabba Cartel Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
- Shabana Azmi
- Gajraj Rao
- Jyotika
- Nimisha Sajayan
- Shalini Pandey
- Anjali Anand
- Sai Tamhankar
- Jisshu Sengupta
- Lillete Dubey
- Bhupendra Singh Jadawat
Crew:
- Writers: Vishnu Menon, Bhavna Kher
- Creators: Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Akanksha Seda, Vishnu Menon
- Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Abbas Raza Khan, Shibani Akhtar, Sunitha Ram
- Co-Producer: Vishal Ramchandani
Shabana Azmi on Working in Dabba Cartel
Speaking about her experience, veteran actress Shabana Azmi expressed her excitement about collaborating with a younger generation of filmmakers and actors. “The fact that I am working with younger people who are bringing completely different sensibilities from mine is always very exciting because you learn from each other,” she shared.
What to Expect from Dabba Cartel?
- A Unique Crime Thriller: A fresh take on how ordinary women get entangled in the drug underworld.
- Stellar Performances: With power-packed actors like Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao, expect top-notch performances.
- Suspense and Drama: Betrayal, greed, and ambition drive this high-stakes narrative.
- Period Setting: The series is set in the 1960s, adding a historical backdrop to the intense story.
Conclusion
With its intriguing plot, powerful performances, and suspenseful narrative, Dabba Cartel is shaping up to be one of the most exciting crime thrillers of 2025. Fans of gripping storytelling and high-stakes drama should mark their calendars for February 28, 2025, as the series premieres exclusively on Netflix.
FAQ
1.When is Dabba Cartel releasing?
- Dabba Cartel will premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2025.
2.Where can I watch Dabba Cartel?
- The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.
3.Who are the main actors in Dabba Cartel?
-The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and more.