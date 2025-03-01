Dabba Cartel Review: Shabana Azmi’s Eye-Catching Performance & Sunil Grover’s Cameo Adds charm

Dabba Cartel Review

Netflix’s Dabba Cartel tells the story of five middle-class women who accidentally stumble into the world of drug trafficking. What begins as an innocent dabba (tiffin) service soon turns into a full-blown cartel, using home-cooked meals as a front for their illicit trade. Created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, the series attempts to blend crime, suspense, and social commentary with a touch of dark humor.

Performances of all the cast

One of Dabba Cartel’s biggest strengths its amazing cast Shabana Azmi delivers a power-packed performance as Sheila, a seemingly ordinary woman with a hidden past. Her commanding screen presence and subtle acting elevate every scene she’s in. Jyotika as Varuna and Shalini Pandey as Raji also bring depth to their characters, making them more than just naive women caught in a mess.

The concept itself is fresh—Indian crime dramas often revolve around men, but Dabba Cartel puts middle-class women at the center of a drug empire. It explores their struggles, ambitions, and desperation, making for an intriguing watch. The show also touches upon corporate corruption, pharmaceutical scandals, and the lengths people go to for survival.

Predictable storyline & Execution was not up to the mark

Despite an interesting premise, Dabba Cartel struggles with execution. The pacing is inconsistent, with the first few episodes setting up an exciting world, only for the middle episodes to drag. The writing, while sharp in moments, often falls into predictability. The comparisons to Breaking Bad, Ozark, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo are inevitable, but the series doesn’t match the depth or intensity of these shows.

Additionally, the show juggles too many subplots—corporate scandals, blackmail, personal betrayals—without fully fleshing them out. The crime thriller elements sometimes clash with the emotional drama, making it difficult to fully engage with the story.

Verdict: Worth Watching?

If you enjoy crime dramas with strong female leads, Dabba Cartel is worth a watch. The performances, especially by Shabana Azmi, are gripping, and the concept is unique. However, the show doesn’t fully capitalize on its potential. It’s entertaining but lacks the tension and depth that could have made it a must-watch. Rating: (3/5).

FAQ

