Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 Winners list: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was born into a Marathi-speaking Chitpavan Brahmin family on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Maharashtra. He honed his acting and photography skills at Mumbai's Sir JJ School of Art before traveling to Germany to study filmmaking. His return to India resulted in the creation of Raja Harishchandra, the country's first feature-length silent film, for which he is regarded as the "Father of Indian Cinema" owing to his unwavering commitment and belief in the art of cinema.