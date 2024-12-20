De De Pyaar De 2 Release Date, Budget, Cast Update, and More

De De Pyaar De 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, has undergone a change in its release schedule. Fans of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will need to wait a bit longer, as the film is now slated to hit theaters on November 14, 2025, instead of its original release date of May 1, 2025. Here’s a complete update on the film, including the release date, cast, plot, and other key details.
Format: Movie
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Language: Hindi
Platform: Theatrical Release
Director: Anshul Sharma
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg
Writers: Luv Ranjan, Tarun Jain
De De Pyaar De 2 Release Date
The sequel, originally planned for a May 1, 2025 release, has now been pushed to November 14, 2025. The announcement was made by Luv Films through an Instagram post that read:
"De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 14th November 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, and written by Tarun Jain & Luv Ranjan."
This new release date coincides with the festive season, promising a family entertainer with light-hearted comedy and engaging drama.
De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Updates
The sequel reunites Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in their iconic roles as Ashish and Ayesha. Additionally, R. Madhavan joins the cast in a pivotal role, marking his second collaboration with Ajay Devgn after their intense face-off in Shaitaan. However, this time, their dynamic will have a humorous twist, adding freshness to the storyline.
Fans are also curious about the supporting cast, but no further announcements have been made yet. Many viewers hope the film will feature memorable songs with artists like Arijit Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Darshan Raval, as hinted by fans in the comments on Luv Films’ post.
De De Pyaar De 2 Plot: What to Expect?
The sequel will pick up the story from where the first film ended, continuing to explore the comical and emotional events in the lives of Ashish and Ayesha. The movie delves deeper into the unconventional relationship between a middle-aged man in his 50s (Ajay) and a spirited woman in her 20s (Rakul).
This time, the story focuses on the challenges they face as a couple while dealing with societal expectations, family drama, and their own differences. R. Madhavan’s character is expected to bring a unique twist, adding humor and complexity to the narrative.
While the filmmakers have kept the finer details under wraps, fans can expect a mix of heartfelt moments, hilarious misunderstandings, and witty dialogues that made the first installment such a success.
De De Pyaar De 2 Budget
Though the exact budget hasn’t been disclosed, reports suggest that the sequel will have a larger production scale compared to the first film, which was made on a budget of ₹50 crores. The sequel's budget reflects the addition of high-profile cast members, stunning locations, and top-notch production values.
Why Fans Love De De Pyaar De
The original De De Pyaar De won hearts with its light-hearted take on modern relationships, blending humor and emotions seamlessly. The chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, coupled with Tabu’s impactful performance, created a perfect mix of romance and comedy.
Fans also appreciated the refreshing approach to age-gap relationships, which was presented with sensitivity and humor. The sequel is expected to retain this charm while exploring new dynamics and delivering fresh twists.
Where to Watch De De Pyaar De 2
The movie will release in theaters on November 14, 2025. After its theatrical run, the film is likely to be available on a major OTT platform, much like its predecessor. Details about its digital release will be announced closer to the date.
Conclusion
De De Pyaar De 2 promises to be a delightful sequel with engaging characters, a fresh storyline, and a perfect mix of humor and drama. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh recreate their magic on screen, along with R. Madhavan’s exciting addition to the cast.
Mark your calendars for November 14, 2025, and get ready for a heartwarming and entertaining cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches!