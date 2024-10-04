Deepika to Make First Public Appearance Post-Baby at 'Singham Again' Trailer Launch

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's most talented actresses, is basking in the joys of motherhood after welcoming her first baby with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple's baby girl was born on September 8, 2024, and Deepika has been cherishing every moment of her maternity leave, focusing on caring for her newborn.
As reported by Times of India, Deepika is set to make her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter at the trailer launch of the highly anticipated film Singham Again. The event will take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and promises to be a grand affair. The 2000-seater auditorium will not only host media professionals but also fans of the franchise’s stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.
Deepika Padukone has made history as the first female cop in the Singham universe, filming her scenes throughout her pregnancy. A source revealed, “The trailer of Singham Again will be launched at the sprawling NMACC, and it’s not just media but even fans of the franchise’s actors will be invited. The trailer is the most awaited of the year, and the makers have ensured that the launch will be the biggest event of 2024.”
On September 8, Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their little princess through a touching social media post, featuring an illustration of their baby girl. Following her hospital discharge on September 15, the couple made their first public appearance, with Deepika radiantly holding her newborn, while Ranveer looked on with admiration.
As they embrace parenthood, both Deepika and Ranveer have shared updates on their Instagram profiles. Ranveer replaced his solo photo with a beautiful maternity shoot picture featuring the couple, while Deepika updated her bio to reflect her new mommy duties.
Deepika’s upcoming public appearance at the Singham Again trailer launch marks a significant moment, blending her personal joy of motherhood with her professional commitments, reaffirming her status as a leading figure in Bollywood.