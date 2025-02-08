Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Where to Watch & More

Advertisment

Delhi Crime, the Emmy award-winning crime drama series, is returning with Season 3 in 2025. Created by Richie Mehta, the show has garnered immense praise for its intense storytelling, realistic depiction of crime, and powerful performances. The upcoming season promises an even more gripping narrative, tackling one of the most horrifying crimes in recent history.

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release Date, Platform

The highly anticipated Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to stream exclusively on Netflix in 2025. The show, inspired by real-life crime cases in India, will once again follow DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) and her team as they investigate a high-profile case involving human trafficking. The series has been critically acclaimed for its raw and realistic portrayal of Delhi’s criminal underbelly.

With suspense, moral dilemmas, and powerful storytelling, Season 3 is expected to take viewers on another emotional rollercoaster. Here’s everything you need to know about the release, cast, and plot details.

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Tanuj Chopra

Tanuj Chopra Production House: Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment

Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: To Be Announced (2025)

Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast and Crew

Main Cast

Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, the fearless officer leading the investigation

as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, the fearless officer leading the investigation Rasika Dugal as IPS Neeti Singh, a determined and sharp investigator

as IPS Neeti Singh, a determined and sharp investigator Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, a crucial team member assisting in the case

as Bhupendra Singh, a crucial team member assisting in the case Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role

in a pivotal role Sayani Gupta as an investigative journalist uncovering hidden truths

as an investigative journalist uncovering hidden truths Mita Vashisth and Jaya Bhattacharya in significant supporting roles

Crew

Director: Tanuj Chopra

Tanuj Chopra Writers: Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi

Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi Production Companies: Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment

Plot Overview

In Delhi Crime Season 3, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi and her team take on their toughest case yet. When the search for a missing mother uncovers a massive human trafficking ring, the investigation spirals into dangerous territory. The trafficker, Meena, operates a ruthless network that extends beyond India’s borders, making this the most challenging case the Delhi police have ever faced.

As they chase leads and uncover shocking truths, Vartika and her team must navigate moral dilemmas, corruption, and life-threatening situations. Will they be able to stop the traffickers before more innocent lives are lost?

With high-stakes drama and nail-biting suspense, Season 3 delves deeper into crime, justice, and the price of progress in modern India.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Netflix has confirmed that Delhi Crime Season 3 will stream exclusively on its platform in 2025. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced. Given the show’s popularity, fans can expect a major promotional campaign leading up to the premiere.

Theatrical Release: Not applicable (Direct-to-OTT release)

Not applicable (Direct-to-OTT release) OTT Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: To Be Announced (2025)

Where to Watch Delhi Crime Season 3

Delhi Crime Season 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch all episodes upon release. The previous two seasons are also available on the platform for those who wish to revisit the series.

Production Details

Budget: High production value ensuring realistic storytelling

High production value ensuring realistic storytelling Filming Locations: Various locations across Delhi and Mumbai

Various locations across Delhi and Mumbai Music: A gripping soundtrack that complements the intense narrative

Delhi Crime Season 3 Teaser

Netflix recently dropped a teaser for Delhi Crime Season 3, giving fans a glimpse into the high-stakes investigation. The clip shows Vartika Chaturvedi and her team uncovering a truck filled with trafficked young girls, setting the stage for a tense and emotional journey.

Why Watch Delhi Crime Season 3?

Immense Crime Investigation – Based on real-life cases, the show provides a hard-hitting, realistic portrayal of police investigations.

– Based on real-life cases, the show provides a hard-hitting, realistic portrayal of police investigations. Powerful Performances – Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and the ensemble cast deliver stellar performances.

– Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and the ensemble cast deliver stellar performances. Engaging Narrative – The human trafficking plotline adds a new layer of tension and moral complexity.

– The human trafficking plotline adds a new layer of tension and moral complexity. High Production Quality – Cinematic visuals and a gripping background score enhance the storytelling.

– Cinematic visuals and a gripping background score enhance the storytelling. Award-Winning Franchise – Delhi Crime won India’s first Emmy Award, making it a must-watch for crime thriller lovers.

Conclusion

Delhi Crime Season 3 promises to be a thrilling and emotionally charged continuation of the series, tackling some of the darkest crimes in modern India. With its gritty storytelling, strong performances, and socially relevant themes, the show is expected to leave a lasting impact.

Stay tuned for further updates on Delhi Crime Season 3’s official Netflix release date, and get ready to experience another powerful chapter in India’s most acclaimed crime thriller series.

FAQ

1. Will there be a season 3 of Delhi Crime?

- Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 also features Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, and Jaya Bhattacharya in key roles. As for Huma Qureshi, her hit series Maharani Season 3 was released on March 7, 2024.

2. How many seasons of Delhi Crime are there?

- On Monday, Netflix announced the return of "Delhi Crime for Season 3," featuring a challenging human trafficking case. The announcement video begins with DIG Vartika and her team uncovering a truck filled with young girls, exposing a large-scale human trafficking ring operating in India.

3. Is Delhi Crime Season 1 and 2 connected?

- The second season takes the characters of the first season on a new crime saga in the capital city of Delhi. This time the crime is linked with the gory Kachcha Banian gang who created havoc in Delhi and parts of U. P. in the 1990s!.