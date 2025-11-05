Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in a Gritty Assam-Set Crime Thriller

Netflix’s critically acclaimed and International Emmy-winning crime thriller Delhi Crime returns for its third season on November 13, 2025, with an entirely new and powerful narrative. This season moves beyond the familiar lanes of Delhi and ventures into the heart of Assam — specifically, Silchar, a city known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic geographical significance. The upcoming trailer promises an intense clash between Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi, unfolding against a backdrop of cross-border crime and human trafficking.

About the Series: A New Chapter Set in Assam’s Silchar

"Jai Hind. Welcome to Silchar, Ma’am," a police official greets DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) as she steps into the city — marking the beginning of a new chapter in Delhi Crime. You might wonder why the story has shifted to Silchar and what brings Vartika there.

Well, Netflix’s award-winning crime series now has a strong Assam connection, or more precisely, a Silchar connection. As seen in the teaser released on October 18, the third season is set largely in this northeastern city — the second-largest city in Assam, located over 300 km southeast of Guwahati in the Barak Valley. Interestingly, Silchar is also known as the world’s first place to have a polo club, adding a unique cultural layer to its identity.

In the teaser, DCP Vartika and her team are seen setting up barricades to intercept a vehicle allegedly transporting illegal weapons across the international border. The tone is dark, the tension palpable, and the visuals deeply atmospheric — instantly sparking curiosity among audiences, especially those from Assam and the Northeast.

The series’ plot this season is expected to delve deep into illegal arms trade and human trafficking, issues that have long plagued the region. The story begins with a missing child case, which gradually unravels a massive cross-border crime network. Silchar’s geographical proximity to Mizoram, which shares international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, adds to the realism — reflecting how this region has become a key route for smuggling, trafficking, and illegal trade.

Season 3 also marks the entry of Huma Qureshi as Meena, or ‘Badi Didi’, a cold and merciless kingpin who runs a powerful human trafficking ring. One of the trafficked girls in the story is reportedly from Silchar, making the narrative even more emotionally charged and regionally rooted.

The teaser ends with a striking line that sums up the conflict:

"Khauf ko millega jawaab kanoon se, jab Madam Sir takrayegi Badi Didi se."

This sets the stage for an explosive, female-led confrontation that will drive the emotional and dramatic core of the upcoming season.

A Clash Between Justice and Ruthlessness

The upcoming trailer is expected to showcase DCP Vartika’s emotional and moral struggles as she battles not only the criminal world but also the bureaucracy and borders that complicate justice. Huma Qureshi’s Badi Didi, on the other hand, is portrayed as a psychotic and power-hungry trafficker — her eerie laughter in the teasers alone hinting at the menace her character brings to the story.

Returning Faces and Expanding Horizons

Alongside Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi, the series also stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, reprising their roles as key members of Vartika’s investigative team. While much of their storylines are still under wraps, the trailer is expected to offer a closer look into how their characters fit into this new, high-stakes operation.

What to Expect from the Trailer

Expect a hard-hitting, emotionally resonant glimpse into a world where law enforcement meets moral grey zones. From high-intensity chase sequences to heart-wrenching revelations, the trailer will likely highlight how far Vartika and her team go to bring justice to those trapped in the horrors of human trafficking.

The combination of gritty realism, emotional depth, and stellar performances that defined the first two seasons of Delhi Crime is expected to reach new heights in Season 3.

Also Read:

Search: The Naina Murder Case – About Season 2, Suspects, and Theories on Who Killed Naina