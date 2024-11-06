Delhi Set to Host 12th North East Festival Celebrating Spirit of 8 States

The North East Festival is set to make a grand return to Delhi from November 15, 2024, to November 17, 2024, with its 12th edition. Hosted at the MDC National Stadium near India Gate, the festival promises an immersive experience showcasing the rich cultural diversity of Northeast India.
The three-day event will bring together eight states and over 200 communities, making it a vibrant hub for celebration and cultural exchange.
Organised by the Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS and supported by the Ministry of DoNER, Delhi Police, and various state governments, the festival has become an essential part of Delhi’s cultural landscape. The event has played a pivotal role in fostering a better understanding of the Northeast, promoting tourism, entrepreneurship, and cultural awareness.
Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organiser-in-Chief of the North East Festival, shared the event’s vision, saying, “The North East Festival has grown far beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival. It has become Delhi’s major tourism festival. This festival is about more than a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast.”
This year’s edition will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy. Visitors can explore a vast exhibition featuring large no of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from Northeastern communities. From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans.
The festival also serves as a platform for business and tourism engagement. A Tourism Business Meet will bring together leading tour operators from Delhi and Northeastern stakeholders to explore long-term tourism opportunities. The meet will focus on enhancing collaboration, helping to drive sustainable tourism growth in the Northeast.
Tourism will take centre stage, with the festival showcasing some of the region’s most exotic destinations. For food enthusiasts, the festival will offer a culinary journey with around 60 food stalls featuring regional specialties. An art exhibition will showcase both traditional and contemporary works by Northeastern artists, offering a colourful and evocative experience for visitors. The photography zone will further enhance the cultural immersion. The North East Fashion Weekend will highlight the region’s rich textile heritage, with 16 talented designers presenting collections that blend tradition with innovation. Fashion shows, interwoven with musical performances, will add to the festival’s dynamic atmosphere.
Music remains a central part of the North East Festival, with a stellar lineup of top bands and artists from the Northeast and Delhi. The NEF Music Stage will offer a diverse musical experience, featuring everything from modern sounds to traditional rhythms. Folk artists will also perform traditional dances, ensuring a lively and immersive experience for all attendees.
Beyond celebration, the festival will honour those who have made significant contributions in fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, and the arts. This year’s awards ceremony will pay tribute to the talent and dedication of Northeastern achievers, showcasing the pride and resilience of the region and inspiring future generations.