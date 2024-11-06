Delhi Set to Host 12th North East Festival Celebrating Spirit of 8 States

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organiser-in-Chief of the North East Festival, shared the event’s vision, saying, “The North East Festival has grown far beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival. It has become Delhi’s major tourism festival. This festival is about more than a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast.”

This year’s edition will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy. Visitors can explore a vast exhibition featuring large no of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from Northeastern communities. From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans.