Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date Announced: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Set for March 2026, To Clash With Yash’s Toxic

The makers of Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-led action-thriller that released in theatres on December 5, 2025, have officially confirmed the release date for its sequel. The second instalment, titled Dhurandhar 2, will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, just three months after Part 1. The announcement was revealed through a post-credit teaser attached to the first film.
The swift turnaround confirms director Aditya Dhar’s earlier statement that Dhurandhar was conceived as a two-part cinematic saga. With Part 2 now locked, the intense spy-thriller narrative is expected to reach its conclusion in the upcoming sequel.
Makers Confirm Dhurandhar 2 Through Post-Credit Teaser
Moviegoers were taken by surprise when the end credits of Dhurandhar flashed the confirmed release date of its second part. While fans anticipated that a short glimpse or a title reveal might be shown, the makers went a step further by showcasing an early tease of Part 2’s storyline.
The sequel will continue Ranveer Singh’s journey as the Indian operative battling extremist forces across the border. With Part 1 establishing a high-stakes conflict set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the second instalment promises a climactic finish to the espionage thriller.
Dhurandhar 2 to Clash With Yash’s Toxic on March 19, 2026
The chosen release date sets up one of the biggest box-office clashes of 2026. Yash’s highly anticipated pan-India film Toxic, his first major project after the blockbuster KGF franchise, is also slated to release on March 19, 2026.
Given Yash’s massive fan following and Toxic’s expected dominance in the Hindi belt, exhibitors may face challenges allocating screens between these two high-voltage action films. The clash is already generating industry-level discussion regarding distribution strategy and potential box-office impact.
Star-Studded Cast Continues in Dhurandhar 2
Just like the first instalment, Dhurandhar 2 will feature an ensemble cast including:
Ranveer Singh
Sanjay Dutt
Arjun Rampal
Akshaye Khanna
R. Madhavan
The first film’s trailer had introduced audiences to the central characters:
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, known as the “Angel of Death”
R. Madhavan as intelligence chief Sanyal
Akshaye Khanna as the enigmatic Rehman Dakait
Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding heft to the antagonist lineup
Ranveer Singh, who enters as an undercover Indian spy assigned to dismantle the terror network
These characters are expected to return in the sequel as the story moves into its final phase.
Dhurandhar Box Office Opening: Ranveer Singh Registers Career-Best Day 1
Upon release, Dhurandhar exceeded trade expectations by collecting ₹27 crore nett in India on Day 1, marking the highest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career, surpassing Simmba and Padmaavat.
While critical reviews have been mixed, performances by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, along with Shashwat Sachdev’s atmospheric background score, have been widely appreciated.
What to Expect from Dhurandhar 2
With the narrative set in Pakistan and centred on cross-border espionage, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to:
Pick up directly after the events of Part 1
push Ranveer Singh’s character deeper into undercover territory
escalate the conflict between Indian intelligence and extremist networks
deliver the intended conclusion to the two-part saga
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the sequel will aim to match or surpass the scale, intensity, and performances of the first chapter.
