Miss Universe Vs Miss World: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Beauty pageants like Miss Universe and Miss World come once a year, and the winning countries become a highlight of the year until the next contest. Our country is fortunate to have several winners. Recently, even the Mrs. World winner was from India. Although Mrs. World is a completely different contest, it has opened a conversation where people want to know the difference between these pageants.

So, What's the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World? The first obvious difference is that the contestants of Miss Universe and Miss World have to be unmarried females above 18 years of age.