Miss Universe Vs Miss World: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

Beauty pageants like Miss Universe and Miss World come once a year, and the winning countries become a highlight of the year until the next contest. Our country is fortunate to have several winners. Recently, even the Mrs. World winner was from India. Although Mrs. World is a completely different contest, it has opened a conversation where people want to know the difference between these pageants.
So, What's the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World? The first obvious difference is that the contestants of Miss Universe and Miss World have to be unmarried females above 18 years of age.
It was founded in 1951 in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley and is the world's longest-running beauty contest. Julia Morley, Eric Morley's widow, has been serving as co-chair of the pageant since his passing in the year 2000. In 2023, the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant will be held.
Pacific Mills, a California-based clothing manufacturer, founded the event in 1952 as an annual international beauty competition. It is currently owned by WME/IMG and run by the Miss Universe Organization. Finnish beauty queen Armi Kuusela made history by becoming the first Miss Universe. On January 14, 2023, the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held.