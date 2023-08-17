Discover the Finest Hindi TV Shows on Disney Plus Hotstar

Aarya

Embark on a journey of resilience and intrigue with "Aarya," a compelling tale set in Rajasthan. When tragedy strikes and the family patriarch is murdered, the matriarch, portrayed by the remarkable Sushmita Sen, takes charge to navigate her family through the treacherous waters of a drug war. As trust wanes and danger looms, Aarya must summon her inner strength to ensure her family's survival. With a riveting storyline and Sushmita Sen's triumphant return to the screen, "Aarya" stands as one of Hotstar's premier original productions.

PariWar

For a dose of lightheartedness, look no further than "PariWar" on Disney Plus Hotstar. This comedic series introduces a quarrelsome family united by the prospect of inheriting valuable land. Little do they know, this inheritance is merely a ploy by the family's patriarch to reunite his estranged kin and resolve their petty disputes. A delightful watch that promises laughter and heartwarming moments.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Hotstar's courtroom drama sensation returns with a fresh installment in "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors." A distinct narrative unfolds as a young woman named Anuradha Chopra faces trial for the seemingly straightforward act of stabbing her seemingly perfect lawyer husband. Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari lead the cast in this compelling legal drama that delves into the complex dynamics of relationships and the hidden truths that shape them.

Grahan

"Grahan" weaves a tale that transcends two timelines, transporting viewers to 1984 amidst the tragic anti-Sikh riots and 2016 when an IPS officer unravels the past. As she investigates a harrowing event, she discovers a personal connection that challenges her sense of justice. This thought-provoking series, although at times hurried, tugs at emotions and offers a compelling narrative.

The Great Indian Murder

Prepare for suspense and intrigue with "The Great Indian Murder," a tantalizing show featuring the murder of a prominent industrialist during his own party. The entwined motives and backstories of the characters keep audiences guessing, while a talented cast including Richa Chadha, Prateek Gandhi, and Ashutosh Rana heightens the tension.

Human

"Shefali Shah stars as the brilliant neurosurgeon in "Human," a complex character balancing her medical prowess with illicit drug trials on the vulnerable. As she chases monetary success, ethical dilemmas arise, testing the boundaries of morality. With a stellar cast including Kirti Kulhari, Indraneil Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastav, "Human" delves into the intricate interplay between ambition and compassion.

Home Shanti

In search of family-oriented charm? "Home Shanti" on Disney Plus Hotstar offers a light-hearted family drama centered around the Joshis, a middle-class family pursuing their dream home in Dehradun. While not without flaws, this feel-good series resonates with relatable experiences, bolstered by the talents of veterans like Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

Masoom

Derived from the Irish thriller "Blood," "Masoom" introduces Boman Irani in his web series debut. Unveiling secrets that threaten to unravel the fabric of family bonds, this six-part series navigates the complexities of relationships against a backdrop of a nursing home and hidden mysteries.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Continuing the "Criminal Justice" legacy, "Adhura Sach" tackles a challenging case involving a missing teen celebrity. Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra returns to grapple with one of his most formidable trials yet, unfolding a gripping murder mystery with each new episode.

The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur headline the Hindi remake of the acclaimed British TV series, "The Night Manager." In a riveting narrative, the night manager becomes entangled in a dangerous world while seeking justice for an exploited young girl. As he infiltrates a criminal organization, tension escalates, leading to a gripping climax that's sure to captivate audiences.