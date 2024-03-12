Disney+ Hotstar New Releases for February and March 2024

The way we watch movies has drastically changed. Films are no longer limited to theatrical releases. Streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar (formerly Hotstar), the largest in India, offer viewers the option to enjoy new releases from the comfort of their homes.

Therefore, moviegoers now have the flexibility to choose their preferred viewing experience. Streaming services cater to those seeking convenience and access to a diverse range of films, while theaters continue to offer the magic of larger-than-life experiences for specific movies.