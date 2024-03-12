Disney+ Hotstar New Releases for February and March 2024

The way we watch movies has drastically changed. Films are no longer limited to theatrical releases. Streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar (formerly Hotstar), the largest in India, offer viewers the option to enjoy new releases from the comfort of their homes.
Therefore, moviegoers now have the flexibility to choose their preferred viewing experience. Streaming services cater to those seeking convenience and access to a diverse range of films, while theaters continue to offer the magic of larger-than-life experiences for specific movies.
Showtime
The series kicks off with Raghu Khanna successfully acquiring Viktory Studios, originally founded by his father, Victor. However, their latest major release, "Imaan-e-Ishq," fails to perform well at the box office, leaving Raghu disheartened. Now, he's determined to reverse their fortunes with a new film titled "Pyaar Dangerous," banking on its success to compensate for the previous flop.
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Where to Watch:
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana
Showtime OTT Release Date: March 8th, 2024
The journey of a remarkable individual, marked by triumphs and tribulations, serves as a guiding light during challenging times. Their resilience in the face of adversity inspires us to persevere, regardless of the obstacles we encounter. Through their accomplishments, they exemplify the rewards of unwavering dedication and relentless effort, motivating us to pursue our aspirations with determination. Their enduring legacy transcends their achievements, leaving an indelible mark on history and instilling in us the courage to aim high and forge ahead.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Where to Watch:
Cast: Mohanlal, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, Sonalee Kulkarni, Manikanda Rajan
Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT Release Date: February 23rd, 2024
In a quaint village setting, the lives of three brothers—Arjun, Rajesh, and Aryan—become entangled in the complexities of love. Arjun finds himself drawn to Meera, while Rajesh harbors feelings for Priya, and Aryan falls for Kavya. However, their romantic pursuits trigger envy among the village elders, who disapprove of their relationships. Undeterred by societal constraints, the brothers remain united, steadfast in their determination to pursue their hearts' desires and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Where to Watch:Disney+Hotstar
Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun
Naa Saami Ranga OTT Release Date: February 17th, 2024
Set in a picturesque Punjab village, "Dunki" follows the journey of four close friends who share a common dream of immigrating to England. However, faced with the challenge of obtaining visas and tickets, their aspirations seem distant. Their fortunes change when a compassionate soldier offers to guide them on their quest to reach the land of their dreams.
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Where to Watch
Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ryan Cretney, and Priya Sindher
Dunki OTT Release Date: February 15th, 2024
Saba, arrested for creating a disturbance, concocts elaborate breakup tales to sway a sympathetic police officer, hoping to charm his way to freedom.
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Available on:
Starring: Ashok Selvan, Karthika Muraleedharan, Megha Akash
Release Date on OTT: February 14th, 2024
What's new on Disney Plus 2024?
X-Men '97: Series Premiere and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)
Did Jio buy Hotstar?
HBO's shift to JioCinema came only days before the latter launched its premium annual subscription. With Jio now holding majority ownership over Disney+ Hotstar
Who is the CEO of Hotstar?
Sajith Sivanandan
Who is the CEO of Disney India?
K Madhavan
Who owns the Hotstar?
Novi Digital Entertainment Private