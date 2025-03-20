Disney's Snow White Review: A Confused Reboot That Lacks Magic

Disney's latest live-action remake,

Advertisment

, has been met with mixed reactions, ranging from frustration to confusion. While previous remakes like The Lion King and Aladdin had their share of criticism, none have faced as much pre-release controversy as this one. The film attempts to modernize the 1937 animated classic with progressive updates, but the result is a muddled, inconsistent production that struggles to find its identity.

A Reboot Struggling With Its Vision

One of the most striking issues with Snow White is its indecisiveness. Instead of committing to a single approach, the film awkwardly straddles two different narratives—one that tries to retain the charm of the original fairy tale and another that pushes a revisionist, socially conscious storyline. The outcome is a film that feels like two conflicting versions mashed together.

The titular character, played by Rachel Zegler, is no longer named after her skin color but after a snowstorm during her birth. The prince has been reimagined as Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a Robin Hood-like revolutionary leading a rebellion against the tyrannical queen, played by Gal Gadot. These changes could have added fresh depth to the story, but they instead create unnecessary complications that detract from the film’s flow. The narrative repeatedly switches between being a revolutionary tale about class struggle and a nostalgic recreation of the original Disney film, leaving audiences unsure of what to make of it.

The Dwarfs Dilemma: A Bizarre Misstep

One of the most controversial aspects of the film is its portrayal of the seven dwarfs. In an attempt to modernize the characters and avoid backlash, Disney has turned them into CGI mo-cap creations while also introducing a separate group of seven human bandits who fight alongside Jonathan. This decision neither honors the original film nor offers a meaningful alternative, resulting in a confusing and unnecessary duplication of characters. The CGI dwarfs come off as creepy and lifeless, making one wonder why they were included at all.

Performances That Fail to Shine

Rachel Ziegler and Gal Gadot, both talented actresses, are unfortunately stuck delivering some of the weakest performances of their careers. Zegler’s Snow White, intended to be a strong, independent heroine, instead comes off as bland and unremarkable. Gadot, as the Evil Queen, has moments of charm but is burdened with an underdeveloped villainous arc that fails to make an impact. The chemistry between Zegler and Burnap is also lacking, making their dynamic feel forced rather than compelling.

A Confused Musical Experience

The film’s soundtrack is another area where its conflicting tones become evident. It features both new self-empowerment anthems by The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and classic 1937 songs by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey. This contrast further emphasizes the movie’s identity crisis, as it constantly oscillates between modern and traditional elements without seamlessly blending them.

A Missed Opportunity for True Transformation

Disney’s Snow White is yet another example of a live-action remake that fails to justify its existence. Instead of offering a compelling new take on the classic, it falls into the same trap as films like Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman—aiming for reinvention but ultimately delivering an underwhelming, disjointed product. The film’s muddled execution and lack of a clear direction make it more frustrating than entertaining.

While not an outright disaster, Snow White is a film that will likely appeal more to critics analyzing its political subtext than to children hoping for a magical Disney experience. The inconsistent tone, unnecessary CGI characters, and lackluster performances turn what could have been a bold reimagining into a forgettable, frustrating mess. If Disney hopes to continue its streak of live-action remakes, it needs to decide whether it wants to honor the originals or forge a truly new path—because this attempt to do both simply doesn’t work.

Disney's latest live-action remake, Snow White, has been met with mixed reactions, ranging from frustration to confusion. While previous remakes like The Lion King and Aladdin had their share of criticism, none have faced as much pre-release controversy as this one. The film attempts to modernize the 1937 animated classic with progressive updates, but the result is a muddled, inconsistent production that struggles to find its identity.

A Reboot Struggling With Its Vision

One of the most striking issues with Snow White is its indecisiveness. Instead of committing to a single approach, the film awkwardly straddles two different narratives—one that tries to retain the charm of the original fairy tale and another that pushes a revisionist, socially conscious storyline. The outcome is a film that feels like two conflicting versions mashed together.

The titular character, played by Rachel Zegler, is no longer named after her skin color but after a snowstorm during her birth. The prince has been reimagined as Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a Robin Hood-like revolutionary leading a rebellion against the tyrannical queen, played by Gal Gadot. These changes could have added fresh depth to the story, but they instead create unnecessary complications that detract from the film’s flow. The narrative repeatedly switches between being a revolutionary tale about class struggle and a nostalgic recreation of the original Disney film, leaving audiences unsure of what to make of it.

The Dwarfs Dilemma: A offbeat Misstep

One of the most controversial aspects of the film is its portrayal of the seven dwarfs. In an attempt to modernize the characters and avoid backlash, Disney has turned them into CGI mo-cap creations while also introducing a separate group of seven human bandits who fight alongside Jonathan. This decision neither honors the original film nor offers a meaningful alternative, resulting in a confusing and unnecessary duplication of characters. The CGI dwarfs come off as creepy and lifeless, making one wonder why they were included at all.

Performances That Fail to Shine

Rachel Ziegler and Gal Gadot, both talented actresses, are unfortunately stuck delivering some of the weakest performances of their careers. Zegler’s Snow White, intended to be a strong, independent heroine, instead comes off as bland and unremarkable. Gadot, as the Evil Queen, has moments of charm but is burdened with an underdeveloped villainous arc that fails to make an impact. The chemistry between Zegler and Burnap is also lacking, making their dynamic feel forced rather than compelling.

A Confused Musical Experience

The film’s soundtrack is another area where its conflicting tones become evident. It features both new self-empowerment anthems by The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and classic 1937 songs by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey. This contrast further emphasizes the movie’s identity crisis, as it constantly oscillates between modern and traditional elements without seamlessly blending them.

A Missed Opportunity for True Reinvention

Disney’s Snow White is yet another example of a live-action remake that fails to justify its existence. Instead of offering a compelling new take on the classic, it falls into the same trap as films like Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman—aiming for reinvention but ultimately delivering an underwhelming, disjointed product. The film’s muddled execution and lack of a clear direction make it more frustrating than entertaining.

While not an outright disaster, Snow White is a film that will likely appeal more to critics analyzing its political subtext than to children hoping for a magical Disney experience. The inconsistent tone, unnecessary CGI characters, and lackluster performances turn what could have been a bold reimagining into a forgettable, frustrating mess. If Disney hopes to continue its streak of live-action remakes, it needs to decide whether it wants to honor the originals or forge a truly new path—because this attempt to do both simply doesn’t work.

Also Read:

Perusu Movie Review: A Comedy That Balances silliness and Entertainment