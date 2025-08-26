Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date, Platform, Cast, Storyline, and All You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch one of its most exciting new titles of the year — Do You Wanna Partner?, a quirky comedy-drama starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series blends humor, emotion, and ambition while shining a spotlight on female entrepreneurship in India.
Let’s take a closer look at the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and what makes this series a must-watch.
Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date
The series is scheduled to premiere on September 12, 2025, making it a perfect binge-watch for the festive season.
Where to Watch Do You Wanna Partner Online
Do You Wanna Partner? will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, streaming across 240+ countries and territories worldwide.
Do You Wanna Partner Cast and Characters
The series features a star-studded ensemble led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, supported by some of India’s most popular actors:
Tamannaah Bhatia as Shikha
Diana Penty as Anahita
Jaaved Jaafery
Nakuul Mehta
Shweta Tiwari
Neeraj Kabi
Sufi Motiwala
Rannvijay Singha
Creative Team Behind the Series
Directors: Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar
Writers: Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gongopadhyay
Creators: Mithun Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak
Producers: Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment
Do You Wanna Partner Storyline
Set against the chaotic yet vibrant backdrop of urban India, the story follows best friends Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty) as they embark on a daring mission — launching their own craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry.
The narrative is filled with:
Hustle and jugaad (Indian innovation spirit)
Hilarious eccentric encounters
Strong emotional bonding
The ups and downs of chasing entrepreneurial dreams
As Karan Johar puts it, the series is “audacious, vibrant, and unapologetically fun — a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs.”
Why You Should Watch Do You Wanna Partner
Female-Centric Entrepreneurship Tale–Celebrates ambition, friendship, and independence.
Quirky Blend of Comedy and Drama – Lighthearted yet emotionally rich.
Stellar Cast – Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty team up for the first time.
Dharmatic Entertainment’s Touch – Known for creating bold and contemporary stories.
With its September 12, 2025, release on Prime Video, Do You Wanna Partner? is poised to become a refreshing entry in the Indian OTT space. By blending female ambition, witty humor, and heartfelt drama, it not only entertains but also inspires — making it a must-watch this festive season.
So mark your calendars, grab your popcorn (or maybe a pint of craft beer 🍻), and get ready to watch Shikha and Anahita brew their destiny with style, passion, and a whole lot of jugaad.
