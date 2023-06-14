Documentary On Hem Chandra Goswami To Be Premiered At Washington DC

In welcome news, an upcoming documentary titled “The Greatest Legendary Scholar from Assam Pandit Hem Chandra Goswami” on the life and immense contributions made by the scholar in Assamese cultural and literary fields, is ready to be released.
The documentary will be released on June 25, 2023 at Washington DC in the United States of America. The documentary has been produced by Dr Naba Goswami, while Shruti Jain is the Executive Producer and Tuna Gautam, the Director.
The Music Director for the documentary was Prasanta Kumar Das, while the narration was done by Bollywood actor Adil Hussain.
It may be noted that following its release the documentary will be aired at the Assamese Convention in Philadelphia and in the coming time, it will be presented at the 25 years Silver Jubilee celebrations of Asom Sahitya Sabha on July 8.