Dragon OTT Release: Where & When to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's flim

Pradeep Ranganathan's much-anticipated coming-of-age drama, Dragon, is set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film has already generated significant buzz among fans, with its intriguing trailer giving a glimpse into the film’s unique storyline.

Advertisment

As Dragon gears up for its theatrical release, many viewers are also keen to know when and where they can watch it online. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT release, streaming platform, and more.

Dragon OTT Rights and Streaming Details

According to reports, Dragon will be available for streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. Netflix confirmed the news by sharing the film’s poster and announcing its availability in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While the exact OTT release date has not been officially announced, industry sources suggest that Dragon will follow the standard one-month theatrical window, making it likely to premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

About the Movie

Dragon is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that explores the struggles and transformation of a reckless young man, Ragavan, played by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film follows his journey as he navigates friendships, relationships, and personal growth while confronting the harsh realities of life.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dragon

The recently released trailer of Dragon introduces audiences to Ragavan, a troublemaker known for his carefree attitude and backlogged engineering papers. He thrives on creating chaos but soon realizes that his reputation carries no value beyond college life.

His girlfriend delivers a harsh reality check, forcing him to confront his shortcomings and embark on a journey of self-discovery. The film promises a blend of humor, drama, and emotional depth as Ragavan strives to prove himself.

Cast and Crew of Dragon

Director : Ashwath Marimuthu (Oh My Kadavule)

: Ashwath Marimuthu (Oh My Kadavule) Producers : Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, Kalpathi S. Suresh (AGS Entertainment)

: Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, Kalpathi S. Suresh (AGS Entertainment) Lead Actors : Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar

: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar Supporting Cast : George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan

: George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan Cinematography : Niketh Bommireddy

: Niketh Bommireddy Editing : Pradeep E. Ragav

: Pradeep E. Ragav Music: Leon James

What to Expect from Dragon

Engaging Storytelling – A humorous yet heartfelt journey of self-transformation.

– A humorous yet heartfelt journey of self-transformation. Pradeep Ranganathan’s Charismatic Performance – A dynamic and relatable portrayal of youth.

– A dynamic and relatable portrayal of youth. A Strong Emotional Core – Themes of friendship, love, and self-realization.

– Themes of friendship, love, and self-realization. Vibrant Music and Cinematography – A visually captivating film with a lively soundtrack.

Box Office and Audience Reactions

With high anticipation surrounding Dragon, the film is expected to perform well at the box office. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Pradeep Ranganathan’s return to the screen, and early buzz suggests that the film will strike a chord with both critics and audiences alike.

Conclusion

With its engaging narrative and stellar performances, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of 2025. While fans can enjoy the film in theaters starting February 21, those looking to stream it online can watch out for its Netflix release in March 2025.

FAQ

1.Who is the director of the Dragon movie in Tamil?

- Dragon is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language coming-of-age comedy drama film written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, from a story he co-wrote with Pradeep Ranganathan, and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film stars Pradeep in the titular role, alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar.

2. Is GoT available on Netflix?

- Game of Thrones isn't available to stream on Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube, but it can be watched via DirecTV and Spectrum with an appropriate subscription.

3. Does Amazon have Netflix?

-Netflix is available in Ultra HD on select Amazon Fire TV devices (see list in "Netflix Features" above). To stream in Ultra HD, you'll need: Device requirements: Amazon Fire Smart TV: a model that supports 4K UHD.