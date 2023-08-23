Dream Girl 2 OTT Release Date: OTT Platform, Cast, Story, and Where to Watch Online

Dream Girl 2 OTT Release Date: Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film, is gearing up for its release on OTT platforms. This article delves into all the essential details surrounding the movie's OTT debut, including its release date, cast, storyline, and where you can catch it online. We also provide an overview of the cast and crew, discuss the plot, shed light on the OTT release, and answer frequently asked questions about this exciting cinematic offering.

Dream Girl 2: Cast and Crew

The uproarious Dream Girl 2 features the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, spearheading the comedic sequel. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who co-authored the screenplay alongside Naresh Kathooria, the film also boasts a remarkable ensemble cast. Notable names include Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.