Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Ajay Devgn Returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in October 2026

The wait is finally over for fans of the iconic crime thriller franchise. Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, has officially locked its theatrical release date. The much-anticipated third instalment will hit cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026, the makers confirmed in an official announcement.
The film marks the return of Vijay Salgaonkar, one of Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen characters, and is expected to be the final chapter of the gripping franchise.
Drishyam 3 Release Date and Theatrical Details
According to the announcement shared by the makers, Drishyam 3 will release on Gandhi Jayanti, a date that holds symbolic value for the franchise and coincides with a key moment from the earlier films.
Release Date: October 2, 2026
Release Type: Worldwide theatrical release
Production Status: Shooting currently underway
Industry sources have confirmed that filming is in full swing, with extensive schedules planned across multiple cities and locations.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran Reunite for Drishyam 3
The third instalment brings back the original ensemble cast that played a crucial role in the franchise’s success. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the middle-class cable operator whose intelligence and emotional resilience helped him protect his family against all odds.
Joining him once again are:
Tabu
Shriya Saran
Ishita Dutta
Rajat Kapoor
Akshaye Khanna
The makers have hinted that the returning cast will face new challenges as the story progresses within the established Drishyam timeline.
Drishyam 3 Storyline: What the Final Chapter Will Explore
While specific plot details remain under wraps, Drishyam 3 will continue exploring the consequences of Vijay Salgaonkar’s past actions. The story advances within the same universe, promising fresh twists and unexpected turns in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.
The franchise is known for its psychological tension, layered storytelling, and moral dilemmas, and the third film is expected to raise the stakes even higher.
Drishyam Franchise Background and Legacy
The Drishyam series is the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam films directed by Jeethu Joseph, originally starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty.
Drishyam (2015): Introduced Vijay Salgaonkar and established the franchise as a benchmark crime thriller
Drishyam 2 (2022): Expanded the narrative with deeper psychological conflict and legal tension
Over the years, Vijay Salgaonkar has emerged as an iconic cinematic father figure—one who relies not on violence, but on sharp thinking, patience, and emotional strength.
Drishyam 3 Cast, Director and Production Team
Director: Abhishek Pathak
Writers: Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Parveez Shaikh
Presented By: Star Studio18
Production House: Panorama Studios
Producers: Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak
The creative team behind Drishyam 2 returns, ensuring continuity in tone and storytelling.
Drishyam 3: Why October 2026 Is a Big Moment for Fans
Described by the makers as the “aakhri hissa” (final chapter), Drishyam 3 is expected to deliver emotional closure, high-stakes drama, and a definitive conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey.
With filming underway and a strong creative team in place, the film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.
With its official release date now confirmed, Drishyam 3 is set to bring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran back together for one last, intense showdown. As the Salgaonkar family’s story reaches its final turn, audiences can expect a gripping cinematic experience that stays true to the franchise’s legacy of smart, suspense-driven storytelling.
Also Read:
Taskaree – The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Online
Arafta Episode 7 Release: Where Indian Fans Can Officially Stream the Turkish Drama