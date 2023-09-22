Dulquer Salmaan's Latest Film "King Of Kotha" Set for OTT Release: Date and Streaming Platform

Dulquer Salmaan, the charismatic Malayalam actor, made headlines with his latest offering, "King Of Kotha," which hit theaters on August 24th amidst soaring expectations. However, despite the initial hype, the film failed to captivate audiences as anticipated. But for those who missed the theatrical release, there's good news - "King Of Kotha" is making its way to OTT platforms.

"King Of Kotha" is more than just a star-studded vehicle for Dulquer Salmaan; it features a talented ensemble cast that includes Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran, known for her role as Dancing Rose (Shabeer Kallarakkal in "Sarpatta Parambarai"). The narrative unfolds in the 1990s within the fictitious town of Kotha, weaving a tale of vengeance and redemption. This pan-Indian project, directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy and produced by ZEE Studios and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, was released in multiple South Indian languages as well as Hindi..