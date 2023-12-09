Dunki Trailer Review: Shah Rukh Khan Takes the Throne from Salaar in YouTube Views Race

Dunki Trailer Review: In a cinematic clash that has left the internet buzzing, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer has sent shockwaves through the film industry, snatching the crown from Prabhas' Salaar. The euphoria surrounding Dunki has reached a fever pitch, with the trailer amassing a staggering 59 million-plus views in just 24 hours, dethroning Salaar as the most-watched Indian movie trailer on YouTube.

Bollywood has witnessed a seismic shift as Dunki's trailer shattered existing records, rewriting the history books within the first day of its release. Clocking in at over 58 million views and boasting 1.3 million likes on YouTube, Dunki has set a new standard for Hindi movie trailers. The previous record-holder, Salaar's Hindi trailer, now trails behind with approximately 54 million views.

This unprecedented success can be attributed to the magnetic allure of Shah Rukh Khan, whose unparalleled stardom, coupled with his collaboration with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, propelled Dunki to stratospheric heights. The film features a stellar cast, including powerhouse performers such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Produced by the dynamic duo of Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is poised to make waves upon its release on December 21 in Hindi.

In the world of cinema, the phrase "Sau sunar ki ek lohar ki!" aptly captures the impact of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer. Translated to "One powerful blow is comparable to a hundred smaller blows," this Hindi proverb perfectly encapsulates the seismic shift caused by Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic prowess. With Dunki, he not only eclipsed Salaar's monumental views but also claimed the throne as the reigning monarch of Indian movie trailers on YouTube.

The excitement reached a crescendo when Rajkumar Hirani, known for delivering cinematic gems, unveiled the Dunki trailer. While acknowledging the undeniable chemistry between Hirani and Khan, fans couldn't help but speculate on the trailer's potential. The verdict? A rollercoaster of emotions that left audiences hungry for more.

Dunki, slated for release on December 21, promises a cinematic extravaganza, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, with Vicky Kaushal making a special appearance. The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in their maiden venture, Dunki, has set the stage for a blockbuster that is bound to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

As the countdown to Dunki's release continues, the trailer's phenomenal success on YouTube serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Bollywood and the magnetic charm of its reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan. Brace yourselves for a cinematic spectacle that is poised to redefine the very essence of entertainment on December 21.