Duranga Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Story and Everything You Need to Know

The psychological thriller series Duranga has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and unexpected twists. As fans eagerly await the continuation of this suspenseful saga, Duranga Season 3 is highly anticipated, building on the success of the previous two seasons. Here’s a look at what we know about Season 3 so far.
All You Need to Know
Format: Web Series
Genre: Thriller, Crime Drama, Psychological Mystery
Director: Previously directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan; the director for Season 3 is yet to be announced
Production: Produced by Goldie Behl
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Languages: Hindi
Duranga Season 3 Cast
The lead actors from previous seasons are expected to return, including:
Gulshan Devaiah as Sammit Patel, a character with a dark past and dual life.
Drashti Dhami as Ira, a crime investigator and Sammit's wife.
Amit Sadh, who was introduced in Season 2, will likely have a larger role in Season 3. His character brought new depth and intrigue to the story with his ambiguous and mysterious motives.
In addition to the main cast, other notable actors who may return include Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, and Divya Seth.
Duranga Season 3 Release Date and Time
While there has not been an official announcement regarding the release date of Duranga Season 3, it is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2025, assuming production progresses smoothly. Fans are eager to see how the story will unfold, especially given the cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, which left many questions unanswered.
Duranga Season 3 Plot: What to Expect
Duranga is an adaptation of the South Korean series Flower of Evil, focusing on themes of deception, love, and morality. Season 2 left audiences with several unanswered questions, particularly around Sammit’s hidden identity and his unresolved conflicts. In Season 3, viewers can expect deeper explorations of these mysteries as Sammit grapples with his dual life and faces challenges from those who are onto his secrets.
The psychological tension and crime elements are likely to intensify, with Ira continuing her investigations that hit closer to home. Amit Sadh’s character could also introduce new story arcs, possibly revealing more about Sammit’s past and his web of lies, ensuring a thrilling experience for viewers.
Where to Watch Duranga Season 3?
Once released, Duranga Season 3 will be available for streaming on ZEE5, following the platform’s exclusivity with the first two seasons. ZEE5 subscribers can catch up on previous episodes, which are already available, to prepare for the next installment.
Duranga Season 3 Production Team
The talented team behind Duranga has been instrumental in bringing the intense storyline to life. While Season 3’s production details are yet to be confirmed, Goldie Behl’s production company is expected to continue overseeing the series. With the previous seasons having directors like Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, the directorial team for Season 3 is anticipated to maintain or heighten the series’ unique psychological edge and suspenseful storytelling.
Conclusion
Duranga Season 3 is set to be another thrilling installment in this psychological crime drama, diving deeper into Sammit’s complex world and the unresolved mysteries from Season 2. Fans of intense, character-driven thrillers are sure to be in for a treat, as the series promises to delve into the darkness of human nature and the moral challenges of its lead characters. Keep an eye out for release date updates and more teasers from ZEE5.
FAQs
When will Duranga Season 3 be released?
An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to arrive in the second half of 2025.
Where can I watch Duranga Season 3?
The series will be available on ZEE5, where you can also stream the previous seasons.
What genre is Duranga?
Duranga is a psychological thriller mixed with crime drama elements, focusing on mystery and intense character interactions.