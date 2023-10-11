Exciting Hollywood Movies Coming in October 2023

Hollywood Movies Coming in October 2023: In October 2023, Hollywood will bring an array of thrilling movies that cater to diverse tastes, from spine-chilling horror to compelling dramas. As October 2023 unfolds, Hollywood promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. These films will transport audiences, ignite imaginations, and stir emotions, leaving lasting impressions long after the credits roll. Get ready for an incredible journey into the world of storytelling. This month's lineup includes reboots of beloved horror franchises, critically acclaimed dramas, and films inspired by true events. Here's a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated releases:

1. "The Exorcist: Believer" (October 6)

Witness the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil in this chilling sequel. When Victor Fielding's daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, he seeks the help of Chris MacNeil, the only living person who has encountered such evil before.

2. "Foe" (October 6)

Adapted from Iain Reid's novel, this movie follows a married couple struggling to survive on a remote farm in a bleak future. When a mysterious man named Terrance offers an escape to an orbiting space station, it tests the couple's bond and uses artificial intelligence to examine their relationship. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

3. "Dumb Money" (October 6)

This true story depicts how everyday individuals defied Wall Street norms, turning GameStop into a global sensation. Keith Gill invests his life savings, triggering a viral social media movement. But when billionaires retaliate, both sides are in for a wild ride.

4. "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" (October 13)

After a meteor strike grants superpowers to the PAW Patrol pups, they face a new challenge when their powers are stolen by villains. Skye leads the charge to save Adventure City.

5. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (October 20)

Martin Scorsese directs this gripping tale based on David Grann's bestseller. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it unravels the Reign of Terror, a series of murders targeting wealthy Osage Nation members. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro headline the cast.

6. "Butcher's Crossing" (October 20)

Follow the journey of Will Andrews, a Harvard dropout who joins buffalo hunters in the Wild West town of Butcher's Crossing. Starring Fred Hechinger, Rachel Keller, Nicolas Cage, and more.

7. "Five Nights at Freddy’s" (October 27)

Mike Schmidt becomes a nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, only to discover that the animatronic mascots come to life with murderous intent. He must survive the night armed with limited resources.

8. "Freelance" (October 27)

Alison Brie plays a washed-up journalist tasked with protecting an interviewer (John Cena) meeting a ruthless dictator in a coup-ridden jungle. Together, they must navigate danger to secure the story of a lifetime.