‘Extremely Scary’ Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Her Deepfake Video

Reacting to the deepfake video of her being spread online, Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday spoke about how scary it is for people who are vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.
Expressing her shock to the matter, Mandanna said, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”
The actor also thanked her family and well wishers who stood by her during this period. She said, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.”
It may be mentioned that a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online in the last few days raising concerns about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.
A user posted the original video and the deepfake video of the actress on X asking for an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.
According to the original video shared by the user, the person in the video is a British-Indian girl, Zara Patel with 415k followers on Instagram.
Further explaining the difference between the original and the deepfake video, the user said, “From a deepfake POV, the viral video is perfect enough for ordinary social media users to fall for it. But if you watch the video carefully, you can see at (0.01) that when Rashmika (deepfake) was entering the lift, suddenly her face changes from the other girl to Rashmika.”
After the matter came to light, Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the video and called for legal action into the matter.
Re-tweeting a post by a user on X, Big B captioned, “yes this is a strong case for legal.”