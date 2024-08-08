Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and More

Bollywood's most fabulous wives take on Delhi's most dazzling divas in a season that's all about bling, drama, and the ultimate clash of the titans! The third season of Netflix's hit reality series, now rebranded as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, promises to be an extravaganza like never before.

With Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh returning to the spotlight, they're about to face off against the new queens on the block—Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Bollywood swag meets Delhi excess in a season full of unexpected twists, laughter, tears, and of course, a whole lot of fabulousness.

As Karan Johar himself teases, this season is set to surprise and entertain like never before. So, if you've loved the glitz, glamour, and not-so-subtle jibes of the past seasons, buckle up—Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is coming soon to Netflix, and it's going to be messier, merrier, and more magnificent than ever!

Release Date of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

Netflix has not yet announced the release date, but they have released an image for the upcoming season of 'Bollywood Wives.' Soon the date will be given to all the fans of Bollywood wives.

The cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (wife of Bharat Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor), Shalini Passi (wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group), and Kalyani Saha Chawla (ex-wife of Vishal Chawla).

Plot of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The story began with me and the four women on a flight to a funeral, where they were engrossed in discussing their salwar kameez choices. Maheep's outfit was excessively flashy, and she was attempting to justify it, while another was dressed too conservatively. I found myself exasperated, thinking, “We’re heading to a funeral, and you’re debating outfits? Does anyone care?” This moment inspired the creation of the show with these four women.

The reality TV series, which debuted in 2020, delves into the personal and professional lives of these Bollywood wives, quickly earning the label of ‘cringe binge.’ Producer Karan Johar acknowledges the unique brand of entertainment it offers and takes pride in it. He notes, “When people say, ‘We hated it but couldn’t stop watching,’ I think, job done! With season three on the horizon, I know it’s going to be the best yet.

Watching the rushes on my flight had me laughing so loudly, people thought I was watching a comedy. These women are just fantastic!” The third season promises to be even more exciting with the addition of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with two new Delhi-based ‘wives,’ philanthropist Shalini Passi and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla, joining the original cast.