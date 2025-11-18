Fall 2025 Anime Releases You Shouldn’t Miss: The Top 8 New and Returning Series

The Fall 2025 anime season has arrived with a lineup that blends high-stakes action, heartfelt romance, fantasy adventures, and long-awaited sequels. From the explosive comeback of One-Punch Man to fresh fantasy dramas and romantic stories, this year’s autumn schedule offers something for every type of anime fan.

Eight much-awaited Fall 2025 anime releases you should add to your watchlist.

1. One-Punch Man Season 3

Streaming on:Crunchyroll, Hulu

Saitama returns, but the world still cannot keep up with him. Season 3 adapts the intense Monster Association arc, bringing darker challenges, evolving alliances, and a deeper look into the emotional struggles behind Saitama’s unmatched power. Expect high-impact battles, satirical humour, and thoughtful commentary on heroism as the show dives deeper into its most ambitious storyline yet.

2. Spy × Family Season 3

Streaming on:Crunchyroll, Netflix

The Forger family is back for another delightful mix of espionage and domestic comedy. Loid balances undercover missions with parenting, Yor conceals her deadly secret life, and Anya continues to cause comedic chaos. Season 3 explores trust, family connections, and the hidden truths between them, creating a warm yet action-packed viewing experience.

3. May I Ask for One Final Thing?

Streaming on:Netflix,Crunchyroll

After enduring years of mistreatment, Scarlet’s engagement is abruptly annulled, and she is unfairly branded a villainess. Refusing to bow to cruelty, she demands one final act of justice—setting the tone for a powerful and elegant fantasy drama about dignity, strength, and standing up against societal expectations. The series blends empowerment with romance and a hint of rebellion.

4. Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Streaming on: Crunchyroll

This fantasy romantic comedy follows a noblewoman famous for her unusual appetite for monsters. Her life takes a surprising turn when she is rescued by the formidable Blood-Mad Duke. As their bond forms amid strange creatures, humour, and adventure, the series explores acceptance, connection, and the charm of embracing one’s quirks.

5. Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2

Streaming on:Crunchyroll

Aoi returns to the enchanting spirit realm to continue managing a traditional inn for supernatural beings. Season 2 deepens the themes of compassion, cultural harmony, and personal growth. With its serene world-building and gentle slice-of-life storytelling, this season promises new mysteries, heartfelt connections, and warm character moments.

6. With You, Our Love Will Make It Through

Streaming on:Crunchyroll

When Mari befriends a tardy classmate who belongs to the beastfolk community, her initial fears give way to fascination and affection. As she learns more about him, a gentle romance unfolds between them. This series highlights themes of acceptance, overcoming prejudice, and discovering love in unexpected places—all wrapped in soft humor and youthful sincerity.

7. A Star Brighter Than the Sun

Streaming on:Amazon Prime Video

Childhood friends Sae and Koki enter high school, but growing feelings complicate their long-standing bond. Sae finds herself navigating competition, mixed signals, and the emotional challenges of first love. This coming-of-age romance explores vulnerability, friendship, and the bittersweet journey of discovering what the heart truly wants.

8. Who Made Me a Princess

Streaming on:Crunchyroll

Reborn as Princess Athanasia inside a world she once read about, the protagonist faces political intrigue and a prophecy that spells tragedy for her future. Determined to break free from fate, she uses intelligence, charm, and resilience to survive palace life. This fantasy drama captivates viewers with its blend of suspense, emotional depth, and beautifully crafted relationships.

Fall 2025 brings a dynamic mix of sequels and new stories that promise excitement, romance, fantasy, and emotional storytelling. Whether you’re looking for action-packed arcs like One-Punch Man, wholesome family chaos from Spy × Family, or fresh romantic tales such as A Star Brighter Than the Sun, this season’s anime line-up offers a memorable watchlist for every fan.

