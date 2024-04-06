Family Star OTT Release: Release Date, where to watch

The dynamic chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film. Directed by Parasuram, the movie has already generated significant buzz and heightened anticipation.
According to the official synopsis, the film delves into the complexities of family dynamics within an Indian middle-class household. It follows the journey of Govardhan, who aspires for greatness but must confront a plethora of challenges including relationships, trust, and ego clashes along the way.
According to OTT Play, Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to the movie "Family Star." Sources suggest that the streaming platform has secured the OTT rights for Rs 16 crores. However, an official confirmation of this deal is still pending.
If the report holds, "Family Star" is anticipated to stream on Netflix approximately two months after its theatrical release. Given the film's release date of April 5, viewers can expect it to be available on OTT platforms like Netflix around June 2024.
The director of the film is Parasuram.
The writers of the film are Parasuram and Vasu Varma.
The stars of the film include Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and Victoria Grace.
Who is the director of Family Star?
Parasuram is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works in Telugu cinema. Parasuram began his career in the film industry as an assistant director to his cousin Puri Jagannadh and later to Bhaskar. He made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film Yuvatha.
How is the family star movie?
The film, directed by Parasuram Petla, is a romantic family drama that explores the lives of a middle-class family. While some praised the film's first half for its humour and performances by the leads, others found it over-the-top and said they could not connect with the film.
What is the collection of Family Star movies?
Family Star was released in theatres on Friday. The film which features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, managed to collect ₹ 5.75 crore on its release date, reported Sacnilk.