Family Star OTT Release: Release Date, where to watch

The dynamic chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film. Directed by Parasuram, the movie has already generated significant buzz and heightened anticipation.

About the movie

According to the official synopsis, the film delves into the complexities of family dynamics within an Indian middle-class household. It follows the journey of Govardhan, who aspires for greatness but must confront a plethora of challenges including relationships, trust, and ego clashes along the way.

Family Star Releasing date

According to OTT Play, Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to the movie "Family Star." Sources suggest that the streaming platform has secured the OTT rights for Rs 16 crores. However, an official confirmation of this deal is still pending.

When to watch

If the report holds, "Family Star" is anticipated to stream on Netflix approximately two months after its theatrical release. Given the film's release date of April 5, viewers can expect it to be available on OTT platforms like Netflix around June 2024.

Cast, writer & Director

The director of the film is Parasuram.

The writers of the film are Parasuram and Vasu Varma.

The stars of the film include Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and Victoria Grace.

Trailer of the movie