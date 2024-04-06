Top 5 Korean dramas available on Amazon Prime

If you're a fan of K-dramas, you'll be delighted by what Amazon Prime Video offers! With a plethora of Korean dramas and shows available, you're in for a treat. Featuring captivating stories, intriguing characters, and thrilling plots, these shows are bound to keep you hooked to your screen.
1.The Kidnapping Day
In the face of adversity, Myeong-Jun (portrayed by Yun Kye-Sang) takes drastic measures to cover his daughter's hospital expenses: he kidnaps Ro-Hee (played by Yuna), a young girl he encounters. Assuming the role of her father, Myeong-Jun initiates a series of unforeseen events, unraveling an intriguing narrative filled with twists and turns.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Director: Park You-young
Cast: Oh Man-seok, Lee Tae-hyung. Park Sung-hoon
Releasing Date: September 13, 2023
2.The World of the Married
The World of the Married follows the romantic trajectory of Ji Sun-woo (portrayed by Kim Hee-ae) and Lee Tae Oh (played by Park Hae-joon), which swiftly transforms into a tale of vengeance. Fueled by betrayals, their journey takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of retribution, delivering an exhilarating saga brimming with twists and suspense.
IMDb rating: 8.0
Director: Mo Wan-il Kim Sung-jin
Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, Han So-hee
Releasing Date: March 27, 2020
3. Marry My Husband
"Marry My Husband" follows Kang Ji-won (portrayed by Park Min-Young), a terminally ill cancer patient, on her quest for revenge. Discovering her husband (Lee Yi-kyeong) in an affair with her best friend (Song Ha-yoon), Kang Ji-won partners with Yu Ji-hyuk (Na In-woo), a director at her workplace, to reclaim control of her fate and rid her life of toxic influences.
IMDb rating: 7.9
Director: Seong So Jak
Cast: Park Min-Young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyeong
Releasing Date: January 1, 2024
4. Heartbeat
"Heartbeat" sounds like an intriguing series! The premise of a vampire wanting to experience life as a human and finding love adds an interesting twist to the classic vampire narrative. The mix of horror, romance, and comedy suggests that it could appeal to a wide audience with its diverse themes and tones. It seems like it could offer a fresh take on the vampire genre.
IMDb rating: 7.0
Director: Lee Hyun-Seok, Lee Min-Soo
Cast: Taecyeon, Won Ji-an, Park Kang-hyun
Releasing Date: June 26 , 2023
5. The Penthouse: War in Life
Discover the opulent mysteries of Hera Palace, a magnificent 100-story tower brimming with concealed motives and lofty ambitions. Delve into the gripping power struggles and cunning schemes entangling Shim Su Ryeon (portrayed by Lee Ji-ah), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So-yeon), and OH Yoonhee (Kim Yoo-jin), promising a captivating tale of ambition and treachery.
IMDb rating: 7.9
Director: Joo Dong-min
Cast: Kim So-yeon, Shin Eun-kyung, Uhm Ki-joon
Releasing Date: October 26, 2020
Are there any Korean dramas on Amazon Prime?
Grab your snacks and settle in as Prime Video brings diverse genres, charming characters, and compelling Korean stories right to your screens. Korean dramas and shows are a rage among Indians of all age groups. It's a cultural sensation that has transcended borders and captured the hearts of millions.
Who is the No 1 Korean drama?
The World of the Married" holds the highest rating for any cable TV drama in South Korea with a peak of 28.371%. As of 2021, the most popular K-drama genre is Romantic Comedy. "Sky Castle" reached a peak viewership rating of 23.8% and is currently the highest rated drama in Korean cable television history.
Which Korean drama has the highest viewership of all time?
The World of the MarriedThe drama "The World of the Married" set a new record for highest viewership ratings in Korean cable TV history, surpassing "Sky Castle". "My Love From the Star" has been reported to have been sold to 15 countries including Japan, Philippines, and Thailand