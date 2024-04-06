Top 5 Korean dramas available on Amazon Prime

"Heartbeat" sounds like an intriguing series! The premise of a vampire wanting to experience life as a human and finding love adds an interesting twist to the classic vampire narrative. The mix of horror, romance, and comedy suggests that it could appeal to a wide audience with its diverse themes and tones. It seems like it could offer a fresh take on the vampire genre.

IMDb rating: 7.0

Director: Lee Hyun-Seok, Lee Min-Soo

Cast: Taecyeon, Won Ji-an, Park Kang-hyun

Releasing Date: June 26 , 2023