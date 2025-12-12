Farrhana Bhatt to Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 After Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 19’s first runner-up, actress and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt, is once again making headlines—this time for her potential entry into the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After dominating conversations throughout her Bigg Boss journey, the Laila Majnu actress may soon be seen taking on high-adrenaline challenges in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.

Is Farrhana Bhatt Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Farrhana Bhatt openly expressed her interest in joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She also confirmed that she has received an official offer from the makers.

While the final contestant list has not yet been announced, her statement has sparked excitement among her fans, who are eager to see her transition from Bigg Boss confrontations to performing daring stunts under Rohit Shetty’s mentorship.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 19 Journey

Farrhana’s stint in Bigg Boss 19 was marked by intense debates, emotional moments and multiple high-voltage clashes, helping her secure a strong fan base. She finished as the first runner-up, while actor Gaurav Khanna took home the winner’s trophy.

Her outspoken nature, confrontations and strong presence throughout the season made her one of the most talked-about contestants. The buzz now continues as viewers anticipate her next reality show appearance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: What We Know So Far

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi remains one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows on Indian television. The director confirmed during a Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode that the show will return next year with Season 15.

Who Won the Last Season?

Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karan Veer Mehra, featuring popular contestants such as:

Gashmeer Mahajani

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Sumona Chakravarti

Asim Riaz

Shalin Bhanot

and more.

Season 15’s contestant lineup is expected soon, and Farrhana’s name is already among the most discussed possibilities.

Why Farrhana’s Entry Is Creating Buzz

Farrhana Bhatt’s post-Bigg Boss popularity and her candid personality have made her a natural fit for another reality format. Her willingness to attempt high-risk stunts adds to the excitement, with many fans expecting her to deliver the same intensity she showcased in Bigg Boss.

Speculation intensified after she acknowledged receiving the offer. However, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from Colours TV or the show’s production team.

Related Bigg Boss 19 Controversy

Alongside the KKK buzz, Farrhana has also remained in headlines due to her fallout with winner Gaurav Khanna.

His father, in a conversation with IANS, criticised Farrhana for mocking Gaurav inside the Bigg Boss house. Responding to the clash, Farrhana recently stated that she found Gaurav to be an “undeserving winner,” citing his gameplay and behaviour inside the house.

These exchanges have kept the spotlight on her even after the show ended.

About Bigg Boss 19: A Quick Recap

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, 2025, featuring contestants such as Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Natalia, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik and others. Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha later joined as wildcards.

With 18 contestants, intense rivalries and unpredictable twists, the season concluded with Gaurav Khanna as the winner and Farrhana Bhatt as the first runner-up.

While Farrhana Bhatt has confirmed receiving an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, fans are now waiting for an official announcement. If she joins the show, her presence is likely to add drama, determination and a competitive spark to the stunt-based format—making Season 15 even more exciting.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Gaurav Khanna Wins the Trophy; Farrhana Bhatt Finishes as First Runner-Up