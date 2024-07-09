"Fehujali" Wins ‘Official Selection’ Award at 13th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival

Highly acclaimed short documentary "Fehujali, A New Dawn" was conferred the ‘Official Selection’ award at the 13th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2024, organized by the Government of Karnataka.
The documentary has also won the ‘Best Script’ award at the festival.
Previously, the documentary produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, had won the ‘Best Documentary’ award at the Jaipur International Film Festival and the Delhi Short Film Festival.
‘Fehujali’ was also recently screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), organized by the NFDC, Government of India. MIFF, South Asia's oldest and largest film festival for short films, documentaries, and animations, is renowned for its dedication to promoting the best in non-feature films.