Gangers Box Office Collection Day 1: Sundar C’s Comedy Thriller Opens With Disappointing Numbers

The much-awaited Tamil comedy thriller Gangers, starring Sundar C and Vadivelu, hit the theatres on April 24, 2025. Despite the excitement around its release and positive audience reactions, the film had a lukewarm start at the box office.

Gangers Box Office Collection Day 1 Report

According to early trade reports by Sacnilk, Gangers managed to collect only ₹0.58 crore (₹58 lakhs) on its opening day. The movie recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 13.62% on Thursday.

Here’s a detailed look at the occupancy trends across the day:

Morning Shows: 10.05%

Afternoon Shows: 14.11%

Evening Shows: 12.92%

Night Shows: 17.39%

In terms of city-wise performance:

Chennai led with an 18.50% occupancy, peaking at 23% during night shows.

Madurai followed with 16% occupancy.

Coimbatore and Bengaluru recorded relatively low occupancy rates at 12.5% and 7.25%, respectively.

Despite the strong fan following of Sundar C and the comedy icon Vadivelu, the movie's opening numbers are considered underwhelming. The film’s future now heavily depends on its weekend performance, which could turn the tide.

About Gangers

Directed and written by Sundar C, Gangers is a comedy thriller that revolves around an undercover cop, Saravanan IPS (played by Sundar C), who disguises himself as a PT master. His mission is to expose a massive ₹100 crore scam involving criminals Malayarasan and Kottaiyarasan, with the true mastermind being their brother Mudiyarasan. Saravanan teams up with school staff to crack the case, leading to a series of comedic and thrilling events.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including:

Sundar C as Saravanan IPS

Vadivelu as Singaram

Catherine Tresa as Sujitha

Mime Gopi as Malayarasan

Vani Bhojan, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Deepa Shankar, and Ilavarasu in supporting roles.

Gangers is produced by Khushbu Sundar, AC Shanmugam, and ACS Arun Kumar under the banner of Avni Cinemax. The cinematography is handled by E. Krishnasamy, and the film has a total runtime of 158 minutes.

While Gangers has received mixed reviews from critics but positive responses from the audience, its opening day collection has not lived up to expectations. With the weekend ahead, the makers are hopeful that strong word-of-mouth and Sundar C's fan base might help the film improve its box office performance.

