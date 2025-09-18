Ghaati on OTT: Prime Video Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

Anushka Shetty’s much-anticipated Telugu film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, hit theatres on September 5, 2025, after facing multiple delays. Following its theatrical run, the film is set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Industry sources suggest that Ghaati will stream on the platform in early October 2025, roughly four weeks after its release. While the exact date is yet to be announced, fans can expect the movie to be available for streaming around October 5.
Where to Watch Ghaati Online
Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with dubbed/subtitled versions expected in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam)
Release Window: Early October 2025 (around October 5, final date to be confirmed)
Ghaati Cast and Plot
Ghaati is an action-drama that explores the dark underworld of the drug trade. Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi, a courageous woman who transforms from a victim into a formidable figure in the world of crime. The role has been praised as a perfect fit for Anushka, whose past performances in Arundhati and Bhaagamathie established her as a powerful on-screen presence.
The film also stars Vikram Prabhu, making his Telugu debut, alongside veteran actor Jagapathi Babu. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Ravindra Vijay, and Chaitanya Rao Madadi. Music for the film is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.
Ghaati Genre
Ghaati falls under the action-drama and crime thriller genre. The film dives deep into the dark underbelly of the drug mafia, showcasing grit, power struggles, and a strong female lead.
Ghaati Cast
Anushka Shetty as Sheelavathi – the protagonist who rises from being a victim to a powerful figure in the crime world.
Vikram Prabhu – marks his Telugu debut in a pivotal role.
Jagapathi Babu – veteran actor playing a key role.
Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Ravindra Vijay, and Chaitanya Rao Madadi feature in supporting roles.
Music: Nagavelli Vidya Sagar
Plot Overview
The story follows Sheelavathi (Anushka Shetty), a woman trapped in the brutal realities of the drug underworld. After facing personal tragedies, she rises to challenge the system, transforming into a powerful and fearless leader.
Ghaati Reviews and Reception
The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While Anushka Shetty’s performance has been widely appreciated for its intensity and screen presence, the film’s execution and pacing have drawn criticism. According to industry reports, however, Ghaati has already secured a record OTT deal, making it Anushka’s biggest digital rights sale to date. This has helped the production team recover a significant portion of the budget early on.
Why You Should Watch It on OTT
A strong and gritty role by Anushka Shetty, reminiscent of her performances in Arundhati and Bhaagamathie.
High-octane action sequences mixed with emotional depth.
Vikram Prabhu’s much-talked-about Telugu debut.
A film that promises intensity, dark drama, and a powerful central character.
Why the OTT Release Matters
Despite the mixed critical reception, Ghaati remains one of the most talked-about Telugu films of 2025. Its gritty tone, Anushka’s strong character arc, and the buzz around its record-breaking OTT rights ensure high anticipation for its streaming debut.
With Ghaati premiering on Amazon Prime Video in early October 2025, fans of Anushka Shetty can look forward to watching her in one of her boldest roles to date. The film promises an intense narrative backed by strong performances, making it a must-watch for Telugu cinema lovers once it lands on OTT.
