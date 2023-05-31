'GODHRA' Movie Teaser Based on 2002 Gujarat Riots Out

The teaser of an upcoming film, Accident or Conspiracy GODHRA, based on the 2002 Gujarat riots is released on YouTube channel.
The teaser of the movie reveals that the film will dig deeper to find the truth behind the main reason causing the riots.
The film is directed by MK Shivaaksh and produced by BJ Purohit set against the backdrop of the 2002 Godhra riots.
“This movie was made after a lot of hard work and five years of research. Many shocking facts were discovered during the research for this movie, which are well presented in the movie with proof,” an official note in the teaser reads.
It may be mentioned that over 1000 people were killed and more than 2000 were injured during the riots that took place in the year 2002 in Godhra and other parts of the Gujarat.