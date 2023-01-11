Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Original Song

In a moment of pride for India, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bagged the Best Original song trophy for the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.
'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
Notably, the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Best Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Director – Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
The White Lotus
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus