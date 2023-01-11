Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Original Song

In a moment of pride for India, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bagged the Best Original song trophy for the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Notably, the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis



Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár



Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin



Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin



Best Picture – Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985



Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon



Best Song – Motion Picture

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary



Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Julia Garner – Ozark



Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary



Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird



Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus