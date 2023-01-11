Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Original Song

The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.
Music director MM Keeravaani receiving the award at the Golden Globe Awards 2023
Pratidin Time

In a moment of pride for India, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bagged the Best Original song trophy for the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Notably, the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

 Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

 Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

 Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

 Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

 Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

SS Rajamouli
Golden Globe Awards 2023
MM Keeravaani

